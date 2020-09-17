Piers Morgan Offended With Being Called a 'Cis" While Defending JK Rowling

Piers Morgan defended JK Rowling after she was bashed for her new crime novel "Troubled Blood." The host claimed that while he does not like her, he could see that she is the victim.

The author's new crime novel, written under her known pen name Robert Galbraith, is about a cross-dressing killer. Given that she has made her views about the transgender community clear in the past, the community and its allies felt that she wrote the book to put them in a bad light directly.

The #RIPJKRowling hashtag trended, which shocked some fans who thought she died. Those who supported the trend had to clarify that she's alive but her career might as well be over. Twitter even had to clarify the trending hashtag.

In a heated debate on Wednesday's "Good Morning Britain," Piers brought up the controversy. The conversation revolved around the question of whether anyone can write a book featuring a trans killer without getting bashed. Piers concluded that based on people's actions, he probably could not.

Howeverm, he did not stop there and asked why is it normal for a killer to resemble some ordinary guy like himself and not a trans?

The journalist that he was throwing that hypothetical question around then said his profile is considered the "norm" among criminals. "You are not as unfamiliar to people. There are lots of cis, rich, white men...'

Morgan took offense that he would be called a cis and was quick to defend himself. "I'm not cis. Don't call me cis. I'm a white guy. Just call me a white guy," Morgan said.

Morgan then criticized those who are acting "woke" to justify hurting Rowling. Morgan said that he does not even remotely like the author, but he can still see the truth of what is happening.

Piers and JK both got into a heated row because of President Donald Trump, so they are not the best of friends. Nonetheless, the British presenter knows that her right to free speech is being violated in the present scandal.

The host cannot reconcile the fact that people are rallying against Rowling for her intolerance of the trans community, yet wishing her or her career dead. Who is the more intolerant one?

"The best way to preach about tolerance is to show a vague sense of tolerance," Piers said. "The woke brigade aren't tolerant, you want to have 'RIP JK Rowling' trending. It's preposterous."

Other hosts of the show claimed that it's ironic people are already wishing the author dead when they have not read the book yet. They think the cancel culture is horrible -- a book is already canceled without it being read yet!

For her part, while JK Rowling is yet to address the controversy caused by her book, she already wrote on her website that her latest work is loosely based on what is truly happening in society. This means there are truly men donning women clothes to get away with their crimes.

Nevertheless, her past Twitter rants about transgender cannot remove the assumption that she wrote it out of some personal agenda or vendetta.

