Billionaire No More: Why Paris Hilton Is Ditching Her Ultimate Dream

For weeks now, Paris Hilton has been making headlines after her shocking revelations in her documentary "This is Paris."

The OG influencer detailed her childhood struggles and alleged abuse at a boarding school in Utah, and how it affected her as an adult.

"I've never been this open about my life before, but I'm finally ready to share my truth," Paris tweeted as she reposted the trailer of her documentary.

In the two-hour film, the hotel heiress claimed that she was placed in solitary confinement for nine months where she experienced being stripped down and forced to take "mystery drugs."

Aside from this, she revealed her first-hand experience regarding the scary side of social media, as well as her resilience as a businesswoman.

Moreover, Paris talked about her dreams of becoming a billionaire when she was young. She also thought about having a brand of her own and being successful like her parents.

Billionaire Dreams Over

However, with an estimated net worth of $300 million (per celebritynetworth.com), the 39-year-old socialite said she is giving up on her billionaire dream and revealed that she just wants to be happy now.

"My goal ... was to make a billion dollars, but now, all I really care about is being happy, my love, my relationship, and the future," she mentioned during an apperarance on the AllBright event, per Mirror.

In a separate interview, Paris Hilton pointed out that although she is proud of all of her achievements, she is a lot smarter now when it comes to her priorities.

The former reality star went on and mentioned that she will still continue working. However, she is setting the important things first, which includes her future and her family.

"So, of course, I'm going to continue working but... money doesn't buy happiness. And that's not my goal anymore, my goal is just to have an amazing future and family and just focus on what matters most," she told Sky News.

How Did Paris Make Millions?

Paris Hilton is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, who is the owner of Hilton Hotels. Despite being born with a silver spoon on her mouth though, she wants to be successful on her own.

"I don't want to be known as the granddaughter of the Hiltons. I want to be known as Paris," Paris mentioned in a past interview.

In 2003, she starred in "The Simple Life" with childhood friend and fellow socialite Nicole Richie. The show had five seasons before it ended in 2007.

The reality show paved the way for the heiress to establish a career in the entertainment industry.

She appeared in numerous films like "Bottoms Up," "The Hottie and the Nottie" and the blockbuster thriller movie "The House of Wax."

The blonde beauty also released her debut studio album "Paris" under Heiress Records.

Aside from this, she also ventured into the beauty industry and launched her own lifestyle brand in 2004. Furthermore, she has her hair extensions line called "DreamCatchers" launched in 2007.

Her efforts did not go unrecognized,too, after she received the Fox Reality Award for "Innovator of the Year" and Fifi Awards "Female Celebrity Fragrance of the Year" in 2009.

