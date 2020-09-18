Harry Styles 'In Negotiations' To Star In A Queer Love Story Movie for Amazon Studios

Harry Styles is on a roll with all of his reported movie offers.

According to Deadline, the former One Direction star is in the final stage of negotiations. He is being eyed to star on the film adaptation of the acclaimed LGBTQ-themed movie, "My Policeman."

Amazon Studios has reportedly closed a deal with Berlanti Schechter Productions for the upcoming film, which could potentially Styles and Lily James.

James is in talks to play the female lead role for the currently "untitled" film.

Deadline revealed that the Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage would be directing the film. At the same time, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Robbie Rogers will produce with Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC.

What's it about

The Britain-based novel, "My Policeman," is set in the 1950s in Brighton, England.

Marion (Lily James) is a school teacher who captures Tom (Harry Styles), a handsome policeman, and then becomes instantly smitten with him.

Later on, Tom meets Patrick, a museum curator who opened Tom's eyes to the world of glamour and sophistication.

Though Tom is said to be falling for Patrick, he thinks it's safer for him, during that time and age, to marry Marion instead.

Moreover, his two lovers will share him until one of them breaks, and the trio's lives will be changed forever.

The movie will reportedly use a flashback structure as it will take place in the late 90s when Tom and Marion take an elderly Patrick into their home. The trio then is forced to talk about the events that happened from the past 40 years and Tom's adoring relationship with Patrick, which during the times of the 1950s was illegal.

Harry Styles' male co-star is yet to be cast, but sources told Collider than the 26-year-old singer-actor will be paired with someone older than him.

Early this year, the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker was spotted with a copy of "My Policeman," so Styles may have been preparing for the role for quite a while now.

Harry Styles' sexuality

During his time in One Direction, many fans have speculated that the Cheshire-born star is not straight. In concerns, he used to wave around the rainbow flag and only added fuel to the fire.

However, he still hasn't embraced a specific label for his sexuality, most of his fans, and others, see him as a queer icon.

In 2019, he gave a refreshingly honest answer about his sexuality by opening up to The Guardian.

When asked if Styles has ever been asked directly about his sexuality, specifically, whether he identifies as bisexual, he responded, "I guess I have been asked? But I don't know. Why?"

"It's not like I'm sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back."

"It's not a case of: 'I'm not telling you cause I don't want to tell you.' It's not: 'Ooh, this is mine, and it's not yours.' It's: 'Who cares?' Does that make sense? It's just: 'Who cares?'"

Harry Styles also addressed criticism that if he doesn't identify or publicly say he's queer, he might capitalize on unearned praise from the LGBTQ+ community.

"I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool."

