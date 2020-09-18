Kim Kardashian, Kanye West on the Brink of Divorce Again?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship is on the rocks yet again.

It came after the award-winning rapper unleashed a series of bizarre posts that prompted Twitter to temporarily ban his account after violating platform rules.

This includes sharing the Forbes magazine editor's phone number while urging his 30.9 million followers to call the editor.

The "All of the Lights" hitmaker did not stop there. He also posted a video of himself urinating on a Grammy award while saying, "all musicians will be free" amid his rift with major music labels like Sony and Universal Records.

Kim Kardashian is "At the End of Her Rope" Amid Kanye West's Bizarre Behavior

Now, People claim that the West matriarch has reached its limit and feels "like she can only take so much" when it comes to her husband's unusual behavior.

Moreover, an insider told the publication that the Skims founder has no clue that Ye is going to post such odd things, and she thinks that it's the same scenario "over and over again."

"He's on very thin ice with her right now, and she's truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her."

In addition, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star is trying to be a supportive partner to Ye, but she pointed out that he has to support and take care of himself first.

For context, the power couple had been in a tumultuous relationship since Kanye West announced his desire to run for presidency for the upcoming national election.

During his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, the father-of-four revealed that he and his wife considered aborting their firstborn child.

Rumors sparked that Ye and the 39-year-old reality star had been considering divorce privately for a "long time."

"There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over," a source revealed to People in July.

Interestingly, the couple reportedly tried to patch things up and gave their marriage another shot after being spotted on a family getaway.

However , a source revealed to People recently that the "Follow God" rapper is not keeping his promise to his wife, most especially with his medication and working hard "to control his impulses."

Following his abortion rant during his first presidential campaign in S.C, Kim Kardashian spoke about his husband's illness and claimed that he has bipolar disorder. This is also one of a few reasons why she doesn't agree with Ye running for a seat in the White House.

Kanye West for President? Kim Kardashian Says No!

The source also added that the KKW Beauty founder "doesn't care one bit about the presidential run" and only wants her four children "to be happy and to have a stable father."

Moreover, amid her unstable marriage, Kim Kardashian feels "very powerless" and feels so much pain due to her love for Kanye West.

