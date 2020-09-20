Cardi B and Offset Divorce Because of Third Party? The Truth Finally Revealed

Cardi B revealed the truth behind her filing of a divorce with Offset, clarifying if it is indeed a case of being cheated. She told her followers the real reason, so there is no longer a need to speculate further.

The "WAP" artist took to her Instagram Friday night to thank them for their prayers and well-wishes upon the news of her divorce broke out. She then shared that she has not shed one tear over the breakdown of her marriage. She then clarified that contrary to what people think, Offset's past infidelities have nothing to do with the divorce this time. It can be remembered that Offset's side activities have already led to an initial separation in late 2018.

She said that she had cried a lot in the past whenever the media covered anything bad about Offset, but this time she has no tears left to shed.

"Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f-ked up and it hits the media, I'm always crying, always sad because I don't like that type of s-t," Cardi said. "This time, I wasn't crying."

She then goes to the reason this is why.

According to "Hustlers" star, she simply has outgrown her husband and probably vice versa.

"I just got tired of f-king arguing," she continued. "I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart."

She added that being with Offset for four years meant she already built a life with him. Cardi B and Offset share a 2-year-old girl, Kulture. However, she is sometimes so tired of the fighting and arguments, and because they have all built up already, she's just willing to leave before something worse happens.

Despite filing for the divorce, she's not requesting spousal support.

This is not surprising, because the artist got money, simply put. "WAP" has done so well this is a no-brainer. Despite all the controversies that the song got entangled in, the single went on to top several charts.

Capital FM recently reported the artist's net worth and found her to be a multi-millionaire. She's worth $24 million thanks to a range of music sales, concert tours, movie gigs, and fashion deals.

When news of her divorce broke out, analysts worry that she'll lose a lot once the split pushes through. But then, analysts found Offset has a net worth of $26 million because of his successful rap career. As such, if they truly go their separate ways, the divorce battle might not be as messy as those battles where net worth disparities are so big one party stands to lose a lot.

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017. It can be remembered how unique his proposal to her was, which took place onstage in Philadelphia. The pair, however, made a shocking move on their fans by secretly tying the knot.

