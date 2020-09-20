Simon Cowell Injury: Heidi Klum Shares Shocking Update About 'AGT' Judge

Although Simon Cowell's spot in the "America's Got Talent" judging panel has been filled by other artists, he might make a surprise return for the grand final.

The music mogul missed out on this year's live shows of "AGT" after figuring in an e-bike accident that broke his back. To keep the show from going, NBC hired Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson as his replacements.

Upon welcoming the two new judges consecutively, the "AGT" creators did not mention until when Thompson will serve as judge.

However, in a report published by The Mirror via Digital Spy, Cowell's fellow "AGT" judge Heidi Klum hinted about his possible return to the show.

"He is going to come to the finale, but do not tell anyone," she reportedly said.

It remains unknown whether she sent the statement via e-mail or in person, so fans should take the report with a grain of salt.

Although Cowell's triumphant return to the grand finals is not yet certain, fans can just wait until next week when the episode airs.

Apart from "AGT," "Britains Got Talent" also took a step and selected Amanda Holden to take Cowell's position as the head judge for the sem-finals to continue its original plan and avoid another postponement. Ashley Banjo also needed to step in for him to film the talent show continuously.

Simon Cowell's Latest Recovery Update

The news came after English TV presenter Dermot O'Leary disclosed vital information about Cowell's recovery process following his shocking accident last August.

O'Leary sat for an interview with "Lorraine" on Thursday, during which he revealed that the 60-year-old record executive is currently undergoing a "slow but sure" recovery.

"I've sent him a couple of messages. I've heard back that he's getting there slowly but surely. Fingers crossed," the "X Factor" presenter said.

Since the accident, Cowell has been lying low at his home in Los Angeles.

For what it's worth though, ever since the beginning of his recovery, the "Britain's Got Talent" judge has reassured his fans that he's doing okay.

"Some good advice... if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," Cowell said on Twitter. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

What Happened to Cowell?

Last August, Simon's spokesperson delivered the horrifying news and confirmed that a disastrous event in the courtyard of Cowell's home in Malibu occurred.

"Simon had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," Cowell's spokeswoman said, per The Telegraph. "He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

According to a Page Six report, Cowell underwent a successful six-hour operation overnight. His attending physician put a metal rod in his back during the lengthy procedure to support his spine and prevent further damage.

"He had to have a big surgery, he's got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back," a source told the entertainment outlet.

Seeing Simon Cowell return to the judging panel would not only complete the talent shows' experience, but it could also ease his fans' worries over his health.

