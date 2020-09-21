3 Makoto Shinkai Films That Deserve Live-Action Adaptations Aside From 'Your Name'

Makoto Shinkai's films are known for their high standards and quality, right from the animation down to soundtracks.

Now, out of all the masterpieces he created, his award-winning film "Your Name" will have a live-action adaptation soon.

Earlier this week, multiple news outlets confirmed that Director Lee Isaac Chung will write and direct the reimagined version of the highest-grossing anime film of all time.

According to Deadline, J.J. Abrams and Genki Kawamura (the original film producer) will work with Chung in the project.

Meanwhile, Toho will be responsible for its distribution in Japan, and Paramount Pictures will release it in other territories worldwide.

Although "Your Name" literally made a name in the film industry, its creator actually has more to offer.

With that said, Enstarz compiled other Makoto Shinkai films that should also have live-action adaptations.

Weathering With You



Considered as the successor of "Your Name," "Weathering With You" also saw major success that it even scored a dubbed version earlier this 2020.

While it received an English-version treatment, "Weathering With You" is one of the most difficult Makoto Shinkai films to convert into live action.However, that shouldn't stop it from getting one.

The film is about a teenager named Hodaka, who ran away from his home island to Tokyo. He was welcomed with a never-ending rain in the city and ended up meeting the girl who can change the weather and clear the skies, Hina.

Shinkai completed it with aesthetically pleasing and meteorologically-inclined settings as the backdrops.

5 Centimeters Per Second





Fans of nerve-wracking and mind-blowing films will certainly love a live-action of this tear-jerker.

Unlike "Your Name" and "Weathering With You," "5 Centimeters Per Second" highlighted the beauty of cherry blossom trees and snow in Japan. Although the transition from each scene was slow, its visuals and storyline made it really special.

Shinkai also played with people's minds in "5 Centimeters Per Second" through metaphorical representations.

The Garden of Words



In many of Makoto Shinkai's films, sad endings are a common scene.

"The Garden of Words" revolved around the rawness of its teen lead actor, and the film vividly presented the richness of the emotions of young people.

Contrary to its title though, the anime film had minimal conversations. While it made the flick challenging to understand at times, it was still fulfilling to watch.

The emotional state of the character made people think what would come next, and this technique created a connection between the film and the audience.

Instead of heroic protagonists, Shinkai showed through the film's characters some of the psychological struggles young people have to endure in the modern world.

As the issues tackled in the film echo what the society is currently facing, making this a live-action movie would definitely leave an impact on people.

It remains to be seen if these three anime films will get a live-action treatment, but fans are certainly hoping so -- at least we do!

