Emmys 2020: Best and Worst Dressed Stars in the Virtual Ceremony

For the first time, the Primetime Emmy Award had a different setting as it adapted to the work-from-home set up due to the global pandemic.

Despite Emmys 2020 being held remotely, celebrities and Hollywood stars made the effort and brought their A-game as they flaunted their take on high-fashion wfh glam.

First, here is the list of the best-dressed stars who graced the virtual "red carpet."

Regina King

Make way for Regina King, as she made history in the recent Emmys 2020 after winning the lead actress in a limited series or movie for the role of Angela Abar in HBO's "Watchmen."

Aside from breaking the record for most acting Emmys won by a Black performer, the 49-year-old actress wowed the audience with her sensational bright blue puffy gown featuring a high-low skirt and dramatic sleeves with crystal embellishments.

The stunning ensemble was designed by Schiaparelli Couture by Texas-born Daniel Rosebery and styled by Wayman + Micah.

Tracee Ross

Although celebrity guests have the luxury to feel free to dress down or be in their comfy lounge wears, the "Mixed-Ish" star opted for a full-on glam during thw Emmys 2020.

Tracee Ross, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, went a little extra with a tiered metallic gold gown by French haute couture fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier.

What made her look more interesting was that she resembled an Emmys trophy -- but fashionable with a high slit, plunging halter top and ruffled gown.

She topped off her look with Jimmy Choo gold pointed-toe pumps, vintage Tiffany & Co. jewels, and the most important accessory, her muted gold face mask.

Zendaya

The 24-year-old actress has been a crowd favorite when it comes to the red carpet.

Zendaya, who won her first Emmy Award as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her portrayal as Rue Bennett in the hit HBO series "Euphoria," stunned the viewers with her fantastic fashion choice.

During her acceptance speech, the California-born star was seen wearing a custom made crystal and pearl embellished bandeau paired with a powder pink polka dot skirt by Giorgio Armani Privé.

Billy Porter

Surprisingly, the "Pose" star looked subtle in his head-to-toe white ensemble.

Billy Porter, who was nominated at the Emmys 2020 as an outstanding lead actor in a drama series, appeared in a pristine white tailored suit with a cape draped around his shoulders. Ho attire was made by Beirut designer Mohammed Ashi for Ashi Studios.

As for the worst dressed, only a few celebrities committed fashion mistakes during the Emmys 2020.

Laverne Cox

The "Orange is the New Black" star appeared on E! 's red carpet coverage, donning an all-black sheer ensemble to present the best Writing for a Dramatic Series award during the virtual ceremony.

The 48-year-old actress wore a black custom-made jumpsuit by Kim Kassas Couture with embroidery details that seemed like a tattoo.

Although she kind of looked like a badass goth chic, she should have chosen an embellished belt to make the ensemble a little classy.

Reese Witherspoon

Last for the worst dressed is "the Big Little Lies" star Reese Witherspoon.

The blonde beauty took the safe route with a little black dress with a bow shoulder detail from Louis Vuitton.

Although it is a classic piece, the "Legally Blonde" actress looked boring for the Emmys 2020.

