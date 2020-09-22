Baby Number 2? Cardi B Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Bizarre IG Photo

Following the success of her "WAP" song, it appears that Cardi B is celebrating another milestone in her life.

Fans speculate that Cardi B is pregnant with her baby no. 2 amid her ongoing divorce case with Offset.

Cardi B's Late-Night Cravings Sparked Pregnancy Rumors

It came after the 27-year-old rapper posted a weird food combination on her Instagram, showing two chocolate chip cookies covered with ketchup.

"Goodnight," she wrote followed by a kissing emoji.

Fans wasted no time to ask the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker if it is a pregnancy-related craving.

"U must be pregnant again," one user wrote, while another fan demanded Cardi B to address the rumors: "If you pregnant, just say that."

On the other hand, an individual explained that women have odd cravings during the time of the month.

"I get cravings like this on my monthly appointment (uggh, us women are complex) you don't!? I'll be eating the weirdest cravings, and I have never been pregnant In my life."

Meanwhile, one comment caught the attention of fans after YouTuber and rapper Delli Boe implied that the "I Like It" songstress is pregnant with her second child.

His response got almost 4,000 likes as fans were convinced that the award-winning rapper is expecting her second baby.

"So true, preggo vibes for sure," one fan replied, while another wrote: "pregnant and getting divorced."

Cardi B Subtly Addressed the Pregnancy Rumors

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, subtly addressed the pregnancy rumors as she posted a photo of herself in a sizzling outfit.

The rapper showed off her famous curves, toned abs and ample bosom while donning a cut-out white dress with lace up sides and embellished with pearls.

"All white and pearly," Cardi B rote.

Divorce Case With Offset

The pregnancy rumors started amid the "Money" singer's legal battle with Offset.

According to the latest reports, the music icon filed for divorce on September 15, stating that her almost three-year marriage with the "Hook Up" rapper was "irretrievably broken" with "no prospects for a reconciliation."

Aside from the divorce, the mother-of-one is also seeking primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Moreover, Cardi B set the record straight and revealed the reason why she and Offset called it quits. In an Instagram Live, she explained that there is no infidelity nor third party involved.

"This time, I wasn't crying," she began. "Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s--t that ever happened before. It's not because of the cheating..."

She also slammed the speculation that Offset got someone pregnant.

"I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f--king complete lie," Cardi added. "That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bulls--t."

The rapper concluded her IG live and shared that she got tired "arguing" and that they had no choice but to "grow apart."

READ MORE: Disrespectful! Fans Slam Emmys 2020 After Snubbing Kobe Bryant, Other Stars

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles