Vanessa Bryant Claps Back at Mother's 'Kicking Out' Claims After Kobe Bryant's Death

Vanessa Bryant breaks her silence after her mother weepingly revealed in an interview that she kicked her out of the house following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Marie.

In an explosive interview with Univision reporter Dave Valadez, Vanessa's mother, Sofia Laine, was in tears as she reveals the falling out she had with Kobe's 38-year-old widow.

Speaking in Spanish, Sofia said that Vanessa forced her out of their home and allegedly demanded to give back the car she is using.

"She told me, 'I need you to get out of this house,'" and emotional Sofia Laine said.

"She also told me that she wanted her car, and she wants it now," the weeping mother added.

In response to her mother's claims, Vanessa Bryant provided a statement to the program.

Originally written in Spanish, the mother-of-four said slammed her mother's audacity in throwing accusations while still grieving for her husband and daughter's loss.

"My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name," Vanessa wrote.

Kobe's widows claim that her mother fabricated some of the information she shared on the interview to make it look like the family abandoned her.

"She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn't have my support," Vanessa explained.

"My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony," she added.

Vanessa also set the record straight that Mommy Sofia has not been physically or emotionally available when she and her daughters are grieving for the death of Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13.

"Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away," Vanessa revealed.

In the end, Vanessa expressed disappointment in what her mother has done.

"Now I see what is most important to my mother, and it is more than painful," Vanessa said.

"I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here," she added.

Toxic Family

Meanwhile, the mother-and-daughter drama sparked online discussion on the importance of cutting off toxic family members for the sake of your own peace of mind.

"Vanessa Bryant's mom is the perfect example of why it's acceptable to cut off toxic people no matter who they are to you because they will always be toxic, and you'll always end up poisoned," one Twitter user wrote.

"Vanessa Bryant's mom is a great reminder that not only can our parent/family relationships be unhealthy but also that you don't owe your toxic family anything," another one added.

