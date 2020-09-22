Channing Tatum Heartbreak: Jessie J Thinks Their Romance Moved Fast?

Jessie J is gearing up for the release of her sixth album, and rumor has it, she has songs about her relationship with Channing Tatum.

The couple has been on-again, off-again since they first started dating in 2018.

But in lyrics obtained by The Sun, Jessie J's new song may have the reason for their many breakups.

The lyrics for "Simply in Love" goes, "You're always dreaming about tomorrow / I'm still overthinking yesterday / Where you go I know I want to follow / Let's make a promise on today."

"Take it slow / Baby steps / So we don't ruin what comes next."

"Just be still / Just stay calm / So we're not rushing what we are."

"Pressure off / Just have fun / It's not a race / No need to run."

Judging by the song's wordings, it looks like the reason for their splits was because they were moving too fast in their relationship.

The outlet also reported that the 32-year-old British singer had shed some light on the song in an Instagram Live session.

She said, "I wrote this song about when you first meet someone, and you want to steam ahead."

"Sometimes, running can ruin a foundation that a relationship needs - which is to be just chill, stay still, and enjoy the moment."

In April, Jessie J and Channing Tatum were spotted riding a motorcycle.

Before that, the "Price Tag" hitmaker sparked they reconciled when she posted a sweet message in honor of the "21 Jump Street" actor's birthday.

Alongside a picture of Channing relaxing by the sea during one of their many getaways, Jessie J wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here."

"You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met. Keep living your BEST life!"

The singer's post came just weeks after it was reported they had split once again, following their rekindled romance in early 2020.

In December 2019, Channing Tatum was exposed to registering for an elite dating app called Raya.

According to Us Weekly, Channing's bio on the members-only dating app reads, "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry."

The outlet reveals that Raya has a Myspace vibe to it. When a user opens another person's profile, there's a song that plays in the background.

As per Us Weekly's source, Channing Tatum's profile song didn't disappoint as well.

The song he chose was said to be "Brown Sugar" by D'Angelo.

At that time, Channing and Jessie J broke up due to distance.

A tipster told People magazine, "Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don't really align."

"they had a fun relationship, but it just didn't work out. Channing needs to be in Los Angeles a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England."

Channing Tatum was once married to his "Step Up" co-star Jenna Dewan since 2009 but have been dating since 2006.

In 2018, they split after nine years of marriage. The former couple share one daughter, Everly.

