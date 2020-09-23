Miley Cyrus Heartbreak: Sister Noah Thinks She Wasn't Going to Make It to 21

Miley Cyrus' little sister Noah is reflecting on one of the most challenging times in her life.

The 20-year-old shared a message to her fans on Instagram as she celebrates the second anniversary of her debut EP "Good Cry."

According to her, the songs written are about her battles of anxiety and depression.

She began her Instagram post saying, "I've been through so much since then. putting this ep out and going on tour during one of the most depressive times in my life was so hard."

Noah continued, "every day felt like lifting 100lb weights to get out of bed. the ache in my chest from the pain felt unbearable."

During the depths of her overwhelming depression at 18 years old, Noah doubted that she would still be alive in the next couple of years.

"at 18, i didn't think i was going to be here for a 20th birthday soon to be 21. they felt 1000 years away. it seems impossible... i was so sad. so hurt. and so scared."

Though she is still going through hell sometimes, and still figuring things out with her mental health and personal battles.

Growing up in the public eye has also been a challenge for the singer, saying there have been many ups and downs in the last two years.

She wrote, "i know that pain is something we HAVE to feel and experience. i owe this album so much. it [taught] me so much about myself... and looking back at myself then to sho i am now i just want to run back in time and give that Noah a huge a** hug.. as she was breaking ever so slowly."

Noah concluded that she turned her pain into something "beautiful" that can also help others to "sing, cry or smile to it," which gives her a sense of purpose.

Despite the younger Cyrus' somber post, the singer-songwriter seemed to be in a better mood on Tuesday morning.

Noah returned to her Instagram Stories to post videos of her dancing and modeling off her black-and-white matching crop top and sweatpants.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, aren't the only chart-topping musicians in the family.

This summer, Noah Cyrus made follow up to her first EP with "The End of Everything." It reached number one on Billboard's Top Hitseekers chart for new artists.

Noah has also opened up about her troubles growing up in a famous family around the time of her Billboard milestone.

"Everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister, but I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s--- about due to what people said to me online."

She discussed her song, "Young and Sad," with the lyrics, "My sister's like sunshine / Always bringing good light wherever she'll go / and I was born to rain clouds / Blessed in her shadows."

Noah further explained that online comments had impacted her self-esteem massively.

"That was something that I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life."

"And it was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, I feel like sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right sometimes."

