Tom Cruise To Replace Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man [RUMOR]

Marvel Cinematic Universe will never be the same without Iron Man, so Marvel Studios is reportedly looking for an actor to become their newest star.

Long before Marvel Studios gave birth to Marvel Cinematic Universe, several studios attempted to breathe life to Stan Lee's superhero character.

Aside from the production company, Universal Studios once attempted to launch it in 1990 with Stuart Gordon. After the first failed trial, Fox set it out with Quentin Tarantino in 1999.

It then bounced to Nick Cassavetes after he planned it with New Line Cinema.

After a long journey, the rights finally landed on Marvel Studios in 2005.

But before Jon Favreau and RDJ marked the beginning of MCU, Tom Cruise was set to do the role.

Since RDJ's character died in "Avengers: Endgame," rumors about casting Tom Cruise to give life to Mr. Tony Stark emerged again.

According to We Got This Covered's intel Daniel Richtman, Marvel eyes the 58-year-old "Oblivion" actor to become the multiverse's Tony Stark.

"They are considering a bunch of interesting cameos for Strange to play different versions of character we know. One example I heard of they are considering is Tom Cruise as Tony Stark from another Earth (at one point Cruise almost got the role of Stark before RDJ)," the insider claimed.

Although there is only a little chance that this might happen, fans would surely reject this since they only accept RDJ as the only Iron Man. If his character is already dead, they believe that there is no need for replacements anymore.

Tom Cruise as Iron Man In An Alternate MCU

Marvel Studios and Cruise himself are yet to debunk the idea. But one artist already gave netizens a sneak peek of how the actor would look like once he wears the Iron Man suit.

It has been an exciting journey to have Benedict Cumberbatch's character on the phases. This opens the possibility that Mr. Tony Stark is still alive in another lifetime.

Instagram user spdrmnkyxxiii gave fans a look of Cruise as Iron Man. The image shows the actor flaunting Iron Man's traditional red and gold suit. The Arc Reactor also glows from the center of his chest.

"Tho this rumor isn't from a credible source ( wegitthiscovered ) [sic] I definitely wouldn't mind this idea. Casting different actors as alternate versions of superheroes we already know seems like a very interesting idea," the artist said.

Currently, the post nearly has 12,000 likes. However, it received mixed reactions from fans.

One fan suggested, "It would be fitting as Tom Cruise was considered for the role multiple times in the past, including the current version. So by that logic, in an alternate dimension, Tom Cruise IS iron man."

Despite that set-up, most fans truly expressed their disapproval over that thought. This indeed explained why they would never accept anyone as Iron Man and how they would not want to see the character if RDJ would not be playing it.

Nothing is sure yet, though. But since Cruise is still busier in Hollywood, fans will not see him as Iron Man anytime soon - or maybe not ever.

