Hugh Jackman in Netflix? 'Wolverine' Star Returns With 'Underrated' Film

Hugh Jackman is renowned for his role as X-Men's Wolverine, but his time as the superhero with claws is already over.

Jackman currently holds the Guinness World Record for the "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero." Although his 17-year run as "Wolverine" has already come to an end, his career as an award-winning actor continues to attract producers.

In 2011, the 51-year-old actor was chosen to be the frontrunner in Shawn Levy's film "Real Steel."

Although the flick was an underrated and unappreciated gem from Jackman, film critics believe that bringing it to Netflix will finally give it the attention it deserves.

What "Real Steel" Is All About

This family-themed film was about a terrible father who sold his child to his in-laws for the price of $100,000. the fictional movie also highlighted sports, specifically giant robot fighters that has replaced human boxers in the year 2020.

Charlie Kenton (Jackman) is a former boxer who became a small-time promoter. While struggling to make a living from underground robot boxing, he reunited with his estranged son -- which turned his life and career around.

"Real Steel" Cast and Release Date on Netflix

Apart from Jackman, the film also featured Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie.

The film will land on Netflix on September 24, and there are a lot of things people should look forward to.

Since its release, Jackman has continued to be a top actor in Hollywood. This alone explains how "Real Steel" became a commercial success.

It is worth nothing that the underrated film earned a 60 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also grossed nearly $300 million worldwide after it premiered in October 2011.

As usual, the film secured an award for Jackman, allowing him to bring home the Favorite Action Movie Star plum at the People's Choice Awards.

In a 2011 interview with Collider, the actor even opened up about how his kids liked the movie so much.

"It's the first one of my movies they've seen," Jackman said. "If you think about it, there's been nothing else, really, that's applicable for them, apart from a couple animated movies I've done."

He added that since the movie has robots, it immediately caught his children's attention. They even cheered for them and cried.

Meanwhile, the whole Jackman family fully got into the story as his wife also got touched with it.

"Real Steel" Is Rich, Director Said

During the time of its release, Levy went deeper with Screen Rant and told the outlet that his movie is "rich and pure."

"They are arrogant, pompous, exclusionary and elitist," he uttered. "Let me say this as a Canadian who has a moderate understanding of this country but a deep and profound love of all things American lore."

He went on to claim that the story as whole pulls up the U.S. as a nation, as it tells everyone that anyone from nowhere could rise up if they work hard.

