Demi Lovato Heartbreak: Demi's Wedding Plans Canceled

After their whirlwind romance, Demi Lovato and fiance Max Ehrich have finally called it quits.

The heartbreaking news came after the Disney alum and the "Young and the Restless" actor announced their engagement in Malibu last July.

In her Instagram post, the "Camp Rock" star mentioned that she knew she loved Ehrich the moment she met him. It came along with a photo of a massive Peter Marco wedding ring that cost between $2.5 and $5 million.

"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" she added.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich End Their Engagement

Sadly, the couple called off their engagement to "focus on their respective careers," according to People.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told the outlet. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Max Ehrich Caught Lusting Over Selena Gomez and Other Celebrities

Weeks before their breakup, the "Under the Dome" actor and Lovato have been plagued with controversies, following his alleged "thirsty messages" to pop stars Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and his fiance's former BFF, Selena Gomez.

Ehrich received a massive online backlash after Twitter user @onlyforeverddl accused the 29-year-old actor of being a clout chaser with a hashtag #MaxEhrichIsOverParty.

The user also called him a "creep" who wants to get famous women's attention.

In one of the screenshots, he commented "MARRY ME NOW" to Gomez's Instagram Live video. Another showed that the actor wrote "My Wife" to the Grande's IG photo.

Demi Lovato Defended Max Ehrich and Called the Receipts "Fake"

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato sided with her fiance and insisted that the photos were "fake" and "doctored."

"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict, that's between them, NOT YOU," she wrote in an IG story.

In addition, she urged the public and the media to put their energy on more serious matters instead of focusing on celebrity gossips and tearing relationships.

"Secondly, don't y'all have more important s-t to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven't been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT," Demi added.

Friends and Family Hesitant About Demi Lovato's Relationship

For what it's worth, eagle-eyed fans noticed that her bodyguard and siblings "unfollowed" the "Walk. Ride. Rodeo" actor on social media. At the same time, the two have been relatively silent and have not even "liked" each other's posts.

Aside from her family, Lovato's friends were also concerned about her relationship with Ehrich.

As cited by E!, people close to the former Disney star "have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max,"

READ MORE: Is Jennifer Aniston Still in Love With Brad Pitt? The TRUTH!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles