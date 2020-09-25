Coconut Oil Body Scrub: Benefits, Usage and How To Make One

Coconut oil in the Philippines and other tropical countries has been proving its power over the years. Out of all its uses though, coconut oil body scrub is one of the must-tries!

Scrubbing your body is truly essential, especially when you expose your skin to sun and dirt every day. By doing so, you can help yourself have a regular surface cell turnover while relieving your skin's dryness and improving its texture.

Moreover, regular and safe scrubbing can shoo away your dead skin cells. Sometimes, you do not know whether they have already build up on your skin's surface or not unless you feel sticky or dry already. If you neglect their existence, then you will be more prone to clogged pores and uneven textures.

To resolve these issues, some people opt to use several beauty products or scrubbing materials. However, most of the products in the market just cannot easily cut down the congestion on the skin.

Whenever you do not use the right product, you cannot achieve smoother and softer skin. Fortunately, with coconut oil, everything will be easier to do now -- from removing dead skin cells to moisturizing your body.

Coconut Oil Benefits

Using coconut oil as your body scrub is the cheapest and safest way to finally say goodbye to your skin problems.

Since this has been known as a natural moisturizer, you can prevent dry and flaky skin from occurring. Aside from that, coconut oil has the power to remove dead skin cells easily since it is less abrasive.

By using this as your body scrub, you can clear out the dirt in no time while stimulating skin cell growth. Due to its antioxidants, keeping your skin healthy and younger-looking is also easy!

Once you choose to use coconut oil from the Philippines and other tropical countries, you will no longer have to worry about using a product with potentially harmful additives on your skin.

Coconut Oil Body Scrub Usage

Compared to other body scrubs, coconut oil can prevent oxidative stress the most.

Just like any other DIY body scrubs, you can use coconut oil directly on your skin. You may also try mixing it with other natural products or add essential oils onto it for a more awesome bathing experience.

Since it is easy to make your own body scrub, you can browse a bunch of recipes online for inspiration. Still, it would help if you do some research to know whether a particular natural product you want to use the coconut oil with will not cause any allergic reaction.

For instance, people with sensitive skin or even pregnant mothers need to take extra precautions when mixing products. Otherwise, you can just let your creativity flow and start making your own coconut oil body scrub.

How To Make Body Scrub Using Coconut Oil

From sugar to vanilla extract, you can definitely mix any safe product on coconut oil.

Some people already tried mixing lavender oil, vanilla extract, and coconut oil into one bowl. Others use just pure coconut oil with sugar.

Here's a sample recipe from Collective Evolution. To create a personal-sized body scrub, you need to mix coconut oil, lavender essential oil, peppermint oil, and Epsom salt in a small bowl. After stirring the ingredients together, you are good to go!

READ MORE: Beauty Hack 101: Coconut Oil Is Your Perfect Partner When Shaving in the Shower

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles