Ben Affleck Marrying Ana de Armas? The TRUTH!

Amid their whirlwind romance, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level as they plan to make things "official."

At the start of the year, the two fueled dating rumors when they were spotted together on several occasions -- including their pre-pandemic Caribbean getaway and making out sesh at an airport in Costa Rica.

Shortly after, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the three-time Golden Globe winner and Cuban-Spanish actress are "officially dating" and spending the quarantine period together.

In separate news, a source revealed that the two are inseparable and "can't get enough of each other."

"Ben and Ana look like total lovebirds. They laugh together and share funny stories. She is very nurturing, and he seems to love that They can't get enough of each other. After days of being quarantined and never leaving each others' sides, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging."

This was followed by a PDA packed afternoon stroll around Los Angeles, with the pair photographed walking arm-in-arm and enjoying each other's company.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Want To Settle Down?

Now, "The Way Back" star is reportedly making the big step with his "fiancée-in-waiting" as they move into his $20 million "dad pad" mansion in L.A.

According to The Sun, the "Argo" actor wants his Pacific Palisades home to be his and the brunette bombshell's love nest.

"There's a lot of talks that Ben and Ana will make things official soon, and that this will serve as their main L.A. home," a source told the outlet.

In addition, his friends were also convinced that the Academy Award winner is in it for the long haul.

"They spend a ton of time here at the moment, although Ana has still kept her place in Venice Beach. But they're head over heels in love and in this for the long term, so their mutual friends are convinced it's just a matter of timing before they're engaged."

Affleck and De Armas met while filming the psychological thriller "Deep Water" in New Orleans, Louisiana last year.

Inside Ben Affleck's Huge LA "Dad-Pad"

The outlet also mentioned that the Hollywood A-lister purchased the multi-million mansion in 2018 following his controversial split with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Furthermore, with kid-friendly amenities including a pool with a built in slide, swings, trampoline and huge background, it is intended to be a perfect home for his three children -- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, whom he all shares with the "Daredevil" actress.

Aside from this, Affleck's LA home has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, cinema room, indoor spa and a full-size gym. As a car enthusiast, he also has a massive two-port garage for his vintage car collection.

However, after his divorce, the pad has become his "sanctuary" and an "ideal place for him to make a totally fresh start."

