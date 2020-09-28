LeBron James' Wife: 3 Interesting Things You Probably Didn't Know About Savannah James

LeBron James and Savannah James are giving off serious forever-is-real vibes. The two tied the knot in 2013 and have been inseparable ever since. Honeymoon phase seems to last for them.

After a star-studded wedding, LeBron and Savannah started their lives as Mr. and Mrs. James. Married for seven years now, they are yet to tire from each other -- a symptom of divorce for many Hollywood or A-list couples. To think they have been a couple of way back to their high school days!

The two has grown their family into becoming a brood of five. They share three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. Bronny and Bryce are born even before they got married.

Still, even with all these ingredients for a marriage glitch to hit, they are beating the odds. Perhaps it is because Savannah complements the basketball great so well and LeBron appreciates her a lot.

Apart from being the partner of one of the greatest NBA players of all time though, LeBron James wife has a whole lot of personality that people do not know of.

Below are three fun facts about Savannah, which would show you why James is such a lucky guy. It is not that easy being the life partner of a legend, so Savannah must have something that makes it look so easy.

Savannah James "Doesn't Care" Who James is

LeBron James' wife captured the eyes and heart of the Los Angeles Lakers star since their high school days. Therefore, Savannah is certainly not someone who fell in love with James just because he is a "legend."

While she cares for and loves James with all her being, she's the only one privy to who LeBron is in real life. In short, he does not care about his fame. Savannah was even shocked when James became the top pick in the 2003 NBA draft.

Savannah Is an Athlete, Too!

James and Brinson were in different high schools, but as they were both athletes, it was easy for them to cross paths.

James was a rising basketball superstar at St. Vincent-St Mary High School, while Savannah was studying at a rival school. She was both a cheerleader and a softball player of her school.

Savannah Still Needs James' Attention

Even after all the years that have passed, LeBron James' wife can still miss her husband like crazy. This is why she is reportedly taking offense at the athlete's workout regimen.

It seems as if she feels the time that her husband is giving her is not enough in his bid to be one of the fittest athletes out there.

Asked what exactly is he doing to become fit and achieve all of his victories, James claimed that it's a workout that put him at odds with his wife.

"I'm not going to tell you exactly what I do,'' James said about how he has stayed successful for so long. "Because I would be giving my opponents a lot of my ingredients. But let's just say my wife is not enjoying what I do on a day-to-day basis inside the bubble getting ready for a game. Let's just say that. I spent a lot of time, a lot of time on my body."

