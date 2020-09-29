Why Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp Are A Match Made in Heaven

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp were fans of each other before working in the movie "The Tourist."

In recent years, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor couldn't stop gushing about the "Tomb Raider" star.

Though the two never dated, Depp has some sweet words to describe his former co-star. In turn, Jolie had great things to say about him as well.

One of Depp's fans

In the book "Angelina: An Unauthorized Biography," the mom-of-six detailed how much "Edward Scissorhands" inspired her as a teenager.

Jolie revealed she was actually smitten with the star, considering her love of the film.

At that time, they weren't introduced yet.

Part of Jolie's biography reads, "Angie was smitten with actor Johnny Depp, who played Edward, an isolated figure with scissors for hands who lives in an attic and falls for the teenage daughter of a suburban family."

The actress's love about the film is its themes of "alienation" and "self-discovery," which spoke loudly to a then angst-ridden Angelina Jolie.

On the set in 'The Tourist'

Like previously mentioned, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp didn't date, despite their fantastic chemistry.

However, a friendship bloomed while they worked together in the 2010 film so something good came out of it.

It was revealed that the pair shot the scenes swimmingly and even have a lot of things in common.

'Innate chemistry'

While promoting "The Tourist" in 2010, there were some things Depp said that didn't exactly sound strictly platonic.

According to Johnny Depp, meeting Angelina Jolie for the first time was a "breathless moment" for him.

In the interview, he mimicked his jaw dropped to indicate how he was stunned when he met her.

Depp's 'poetic' words

Johnny Depp's words can make any girl swoon, and Angelina Jolie is lucky for that.

Gushing about the "Maleficent" actress, the "Edward Scissorhands" star described her as a "walking poem."

"She's this perfect beauty, but at the same time, very deep, very smart, very quick, very clever, and very funny."

He added, "She also has a very perverse sense of humor."

Some of the words Depp used to describe Jolie were "enchantress" and "an unbelievably beautiful, cultured vixen."

What Angie has to say

Angelina Jolie had nice things to say about Johnny Depp as well.

She said that the "Pineapple Express" star is a "great guy," a "brilliant artist" and a very generous actor."

Their failed marriages

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in a legal battle for four years following their divorce.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has recently finished his court hearing that involved his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Being the true friend that she is, Jolie had even warned Depp to stay away from the Australian beauty.

In a 2014 report of the National Enquirer, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" star wasn't very fond of Heard since the beginning of her relationship with Depp.

She was also concerned with Heard's prompt acceptance of Depp's marriage proposal, which she thought was fishy and smelled malicious motives.

Jolie even reportedly urged Depp to get a prenuptial agreement before the wedding.

