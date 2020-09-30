Danica Patrick Sends Huge Warning To Future BF After Breakup With Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick makes things crystal clear between her and her future boyfriend as she opens up about her relationship.

The former professional racecar driver recently ended her two-year romance with Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Now, the newly single ex-NASCAR driver is setting the bar high for her next relationship.

In her recent appearance at Quibi's "The Rachel Hollis Show," the 38-year-old pointed out that her standards in dating are now "off the charts."

"The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants, and needs are off the charts," Patrick mentioned. In addition, the brunette beauty also suggested that following her split with Rodgers, she has become wiser and knowledgeable about herself.

"Cause I've gotten to know me so much more. So it's gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that's the challenge with a relationship," Patrick continued as she subtly spoke about her previous romance and having a common goal.

She also mentioned that the key to having a long-lasting relationship is figuring out if the pair are "growing together or growing apart," adding that she "never experienced growth without pain.

Aaron Rodgers Moving On

Just like Danica Patrick, it appears that the NFL star is also moving on as he revealed he is in "a lot better headspace" now following the split.

"I have just a new and increased love of life. And I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace," Rodgers mentioned in an interview in the "Pat McAfee Show"

In July, rumors sparked that Rodgers and Patrick called it quits after Swipe Sports reported that the Daytona 500 winner unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram.

Shortly after, Page Six cited that the sports power couple were "no longer together."

The publication also highlighted Patrick's cryptic post where she subtly addressed her relationship woes with the 36-year-old NFL player.

On Instagram, she shared a quote from Vienna Pharaon -- a New York-based licensed marriage and family therapist -- about communication and handling relationships.

"The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you're craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you've held for a long time," the quote stated.

To add fuel to the fire, Patrick also shared a passage from relationship coach Connor Beaton signaling that the two have broken up.

"The pain that we are given is the pain that we pass on," she shared.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers started dating in January 2018 until their split this 2020. for what it's worth, Patrick has been spotted numerous times in NFL games supporting her then-boyfriend.

In her previous interview with E!, she hinted that she's hopeful about settling down and getting married anytime soon.

Before Rodgers, the former racer was in a five-year relationship with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. She was also previously married to physical therapist Paul Hospenthal in 2005 before calling it quits in 2013.

The NFL star, on the other hand, has been linked to some Hollywood A-listers, including the "Fault in Our Stars" actress Shailene Woodley and "Deliver Us from Evil" star Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017.

