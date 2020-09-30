Camila Cabello Shuts Down Split Rumors With Sweet Message for Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is sending a clear message amid speculations that she has broken up with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

Back in August, rumors sparked that the "Havana" hitmaker and the Canadian crooner were taking "a break from each other," according to InTouch Weekly.

The outlet claimed that the two have called it quits and were no longer quarantining at her parents' house in Miami.

The speculations intensified when the former Fifth Harmony member returned to London to shoot her movie "Cinderella" while Mendes flew to Los Angeles and was spotted leaving his home recording studio.

In addition, fans also noticed that the couple were hush-hush for the past months on social media.

Camila Cabello Subtly Addressed Breakup Rumors With Shawn Mendes

Now, it appears that their love fest continues after the Cuban-American singer-songwriter confirmed that they are still dating and very much in love.

Cabello is setting the record straight after gushing over the "Treat You Better" hitmaker's latest track.

In her recent Instagram post, the "My Oh My" songstress posted a clip from Mendes' new music video along with a sweet dedication, calling the 22-year-old crooner "my love."

"The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now," she wrote. "@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are, and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart."

Fans flocked to her comment section to congratulate Mendes and compliment Cabello for being a supportive girlfriend.

"The most beautiful and supportive couple. I LOVE YOU GUYS AND CANT WAIT FOR THIS," one wrote, while another one commented, "Queen of supporting her man."

On the other hand, one comment that stood out the most is Mendes' reply to the 23-year-old pop star, as he sent his love right back to her with heart emojis.

Cabello and the "I Can't Have You" singer met in 2014 at Austin Mahone's tour when the brunette beauty was still a Fifth Harmony member.

In their previous interview with V magazine, the pair recalled how the "Cinderella" star made the first move and approached Mendes.

"You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me. Actually, I think if we go into our DMs or something, there's a photo from the day we met, I think," Mendes told Camila.

In 2018, their dating rumors intensified when Mendes called Cabello as his "favorite person in the whole world," to which she responded on Twitter by saying, "i love you."

"I shouldn't be crying at this time in the morning, but I AM. I love you SO much," Camila wrote while tagging Mendes.

Shawn later confirmed his relationship with Camila during his 2019 tour where he admitted that he and the "Havana" singer are dating.

READ MORE: 'Big Bang Theory' Star Jim Parsons Details Shocking COVID-19 Experience

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles