Actor Eva Mendes does not really avoid Internet trolls. A troll on Instagram recently called out the Hitch actor, who urged her to "move out more."

So she made sure not to let this person off the hook.

Eva Mendes Should Get Out More?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic contributed to a full shutdown in several countries across the world. In day-to-day lives, this lockdown has contributed to significant lifestyle adjustments. Many actors have been using social media throughout the past few months to keep their followers updated on how they are enduring the continuing shutdown.

Hollywood star Eva Mendes recently entered a throwback thread for this brigade. The Hitch actress took a photoshoot of herself 15 years ago on Instagram and shared a snapshot of herself. Her fans and followers enjoyed this breathtaking image. Yet its caption won the hearts of many rather than the photograph.

Mendes narrated she went for a run on the beach on this picture. According to her, someone took the picture "at least 15 years ago."

"Haven't seen a beach this year; haven't been on a run this year," she said.

Many people poured in with the sweetest messages the moment the photo went up. But a bit of advice was added by one of Mendes' followers as well.

However, this Instagram user commented and asked her husband, actor Ryan Gosling, to "get you out more." Eva Mendes replied with a brutal comeback the moment this comment was written.

She said, "No, thank you, I'm all right." Be at home with my guy rather than somewhere else in the country.' Take a peek at the savage clap-back from Eva Mendes to this Instagram user here.

"No thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world," Eva told the troll.

Eva Interacts with Fans

It wasn't the only remark Mendes decided to respond to. She also remarked beautiful things to those followers who wrote positive things to her comment section.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are already together since 2011. The pair first starred in the film The Place Beyond The Pines. They have also welcomed two children, Esmeralda, six, and Amada Lee, four. Since then, they are incredibly private and seldom go out in public.

The actress, who took some time off to raise her children, read on her Instagram account in April why she wants to keep her family life so intimate.

She explained her children are still so little don't understand what posting their image really means. Mendes added she doesn't have the consent of her children to post anything. "I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent," she added.

