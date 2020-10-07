Paris Hilton Still Married To Piers Morgan? The TRUTH

Paris Hilton is still married to Piers Morgan? Wait, they were married?!

Piers recently dropped a bombshell on national television when he said that he and Paris Hilton got married and might still be married until now.

His co-host on Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid, was naturally surprised. She and Morgan were only chatting with celebrity buff Perez Hilton through a video call from the States when Piers decided to reveal a shocker.

Piers Morgan and Paris Hilton Wedding Details

According to him, he and Paris Hilton got married back in 2009.

He shared that he married the socialite in a Las Vegas ceremony, officiated by someone impersonating Elvis Presley for a show. The intention was to show how easy it is to just get married in Las Vegas, the famous party city that never sleeps.

Piers then showed a clip of this "wedding." "She's still my wife technically," he said on television, acting as if he's not dropping something big.

"We got married in Vegas for a TV show. True story, there's video of it."

Morgan added (per Mirror), "We had an Elvis lookalike, a Frank Sinatra lookalike, a Marilyn Monroe lookalike. She wore a beautiful bridal gown, brought a dog with her, I got to kiss the bride, we exchanged rings."

Seemingly unaware that he just said he was able to kiss the heiress, Morgan continued on. ""My actual wife was a little bit bemused."

Morgan even shared how much the whole ceremony costed him. ""It cost us $300 and it was all over in 15 minutes," he continued to detail. "That's my kind of romance."

Piers Morgan a Bigamist?

Susanna naturally got worried and asked if Morgan is a bigamist. This is where Morgan laughingly declared that, of course, the wedding was not binding.

Meanwhile, even though everything seems lighthearted on the show, "Good Morning Britain" is actually on the chopping block.

Piers Morgan Vanishing from TV?

On Wednesday, Morgan and Reid opened the show a bit tad confused and worried. The enigmatic host explained it is because he was just informed that the show is already "hanging by a thread" a few seconds of them going live.

Piers heard it on his earpiece only though, but when he tried to ask the director to clarify what it meant, he did not get an answer.

Paris Hilton Starting Over

Meanwhile, Hilton has yet to address what Morgan revealed. Although there was notthing implicating revealed, it would be nice for Hilton to corroborate Morgan's story.

But then, there is a video anyway, so it is obvious the whole thing happened.

Hilton, for her part, is quite busy these days. For the past months, the socialite and reality star suddenly became very open about her life and childhood, showing a side of her that nobody knows about.

Instead of the sweet and amazing childhood people think she had, Paris Hilton said her past was quite hellish. Not only was she constantly being hurt by men she loved, but she was also tortured in a boarding school. After all her traumatic experiences, she said she learned to project a persona for the public.

She has done it for so long she actually forgets her real self sometimes.

The girl Morgan described may not even be Paris now. She's starting over.

