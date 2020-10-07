Meghan Markle Gets Awesome Advice From Victoria Beckham To Shut Down Critics

Victoria Beckham appears to be ending the alleged rift between her and Meghan Markle, as she gave the Duchess of Sussex some tips on how to shut down detractors.

Earlier this year, rumors sparked that their short-lived friendship went downhill after the former Spice Girls member was accused of leaking stories about the former "Suits" actress.

As a result, Posh was left "mortified" and "hurt," worrying worries that it might ruin her reputation.

"She and David were both shocked and hurt - so it was hard for her to relive the same feelings after details resurfaced of the alleged leak amid the furore around Harry and Meghan stepping back from the royal family," a source told Closer magazine.

Right after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the Firm, the two high-profile women reportedly managed to mend their broken friendship and "break the ice" after the Duchess of Sussex reached out to Victoria during Beckham's family vacation in Canada back in February.

Now, their relationship is stronger than ever, as the mother-of-three even encouraged the former royal to "shut down critics" by showing the public her true self.

"She's urged Meghan to shut down the critics and prove her authenticity by showing the side only her loved ones get to see and to reveal the real her. She's also told Meghan it could make people think twice before attacking her and tug on their heartstrings by showing the public how deeply the backlash affects her and Harry on an emotional level," an insider revealed to Closer magazine.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Criticized Over Netflix Deal

To recall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received tons of criticisms after inking a multi-year deal with Netflix that will allow them to produce shows focusing on topics and issues they want to tackle.

According to reports, the couple is bound to produce a wide range of contents, including docu-series, documentaries, films, scripted shows and children's shows.

The streaming giant's CEO, Reed Hastings, also expressed his excitement towards the upcoming project with the Sussexes.

"It's gonna be epic entertainment-so excited about that deal," he told CNBC's Squawk Box. "They're smart -- they were shopping it around across all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them," Hastings shared.

Amid the reports regarding their Netflix deal, The Sun cited that the former royals agreed to film a "fly-on-the-wall reality series" that would show the public a glimpse of their post-royal life.

This prompted the public and royal experts to criticize the couple and slam them for being a "royal sell-out."

In addition, they were also labeled as an embarrassment to the monarchy before being urged to give up their royal titles.

"They need to lose all their titles. They are an embarrassment to the Crown - our Queen deserves so much better. I sincerely hope we do not contribute in any way to their security costs. We need our Officers here in Britain," Conservative Party politician Susan Hall tweeted.

On the other hand, a representative from the Sussexes revealed to royal correspondent and "Finding Freedom" author Omid Scobie that the former royals "are not taking part in any reality shows."

READ MORE: No Baby for Now? Hailey Baldwin Shares True Baby Plans With Justin Bieber

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles