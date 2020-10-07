For decades, moviegoers have been fascinated by the Jurassic World franchise's prehistoric thrills, with the latest outing expected to reunite the stars from the first film.

Jurassic World: Dominion has Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum play their parts from the 1993 movie by Steven Spielberg. They are now teaming up with the characters of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from the new sequels for the first time.

As development problems triggered by the coronavirus pandemic have sent Hegemony hurtling into 2022, the only drawback being that viewers may have to wait longer than anticipated for this spectacular fusion.

In mid-March, shooting on the smash was suspended when cases of COVID-19 started to increase around the country, which started at Pinewood Studios in early July. However, the crew decided to go back to base return to work on a big production.

With Colin Trevorrow back in the director's chair, Dominion would be worth the wait and will be able to deliver on the pledge of the fascinating conclusion of the Falling Empire.

Read on about everything that we learned about the latest franchise.

What is the release date for the latest franchise?

Jurassic World 3: Dominion is officially expected to be launched on Friday, 10 June 2022. The producers owed the delay to the complications induced by the coronavirus pandemic, despite being postponed by a full year.

The first big production returned after the lockdown was the most recent entry in the explosive smash collection. However, the decision was not enough to keep Universal Studio happy with its original release date. The studio has a lot of riding on this house, including a wide variety of brand agreements and merchandising.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed the adjustments have been adversely affected if not provided sufficient planning time. On the positive side, with just three weeks of crucial shooting remaining before the creature element wraps up, production has been ticking along at a decent rate.

A few weeks after filming resumed in early July, Sam Neill tweeted that he was starting to film his scenes. He returned to the part of Alan Grant for the first time since Jurassic Park III in 2001.

Even though production had been halted, director Colin Trevorrow proceeded to work away from home on the version, as reported in an Instagram post late March.

Who is in the film?

As dinosaur trainer Owen Grady and longtime park boss Claire Greary, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back. At the same time, Isabella Sermon returns as their adoptive daughter, Maisie Lockwood.

It has already been announced that in Jurassic World 3, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum would assume legendary positions.

Director Colin Trevorrow would carry back the original three stars of Jurassic Park. They all return to the screen as Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler, Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant.

"Well, I guess those dinosaur movies are kind of scary," Goldblum told Virgin Radio last year. He added they are going to make another one of these parts this summer.

"[I'll] be here shooting with Laura Dern and Sam Neil and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow as the great director is going to be writing and directing it."

ALSO READ: London Celebrates 25th Jurassic Park Anniversary With 25-Foot Jeff Goldblum Statue

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles