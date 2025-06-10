Rapper Ice Spice and actress Regina Hall have joined the voice cast of "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants," Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation announced Tuesday at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The announcement revealed several new additions to the animated feature, with George Lopez, Sherry Cola, and Arturo Castro also joining the ensemble cast. Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, made the casting announcements during the festival presentation.

Ice Spice expressed her excitement about the project on her Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of an announcement of the film. The Grammy-nominated artist's involvement marks a notable milestone, particularly given her previous connection to the "SpongeBob" universe through her 2022 single "Bikini Bottom," which appeared on her debut EP "Like...?"

The upcoming film follows SpongeBob and his friends as they journey to the deepest depths of the ocean to face off against the ghost of the Flying Dutchman. Mark Hamill will voice the Flying Dutchman, replacing Brian Doyle-Murray who previously voiced the character in the television animated series.

The original voice cast from the television series will also return for the fourth theatrical "SpongeBob" film, including Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton.

Director Derek Drymon shared an exclusive look at the film's first act during the Annecy presentation. The screenplay was written by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman, with a story by Brady, Kaz, and Andrew Goodman. John Debney will compose the film's score, having previously worked on "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water" in 2015.

"The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" is scheduled for theatrical release on December 19, 2025. The film represents Ice Spice's first animated movie role, though she is also set to make her live-action film debut in Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" alongside A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington.

The movie will be accompanied by an animated short film titled "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey." Originally scheduled for May 2025, the film's release was pushed back to December due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.