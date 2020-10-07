Chris Evans Surprises Fans With Another Controversial Instagram Photo

Weeks after going viral on social media due to his leaked private part photo, Chris Evans is back at it making followers drool over his drop-dead gorgeous Captain America body.

The 39-year-old actor turned up the heat on Instagram after uploading a short clip of himself backflipping into a pool on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

In the Instagram Story entry, Chris could be seen standing at the edge of a pool trying to prepare himself for a big dip. He took a few deep breaths before doing a perfect somersault in the air and submerging into the water.

"Last swim before the pool hibernates...(It was freezing!)," Chris Evans wrote.

"I wonder what it's like to be tan," he added.

OH MY GOD! TATTOOS, SHORTS, SWIMMING POOL, DIVE AND DODGER! CHRIS EVANS SET MY SCREEN ON FIRE !!!! pic.twitter.com/aD4XmOQR1T — Fabulous! (@MsAartByHeart) October 6, 2020

But aside from applauding Evans' impressive backflip skills, internet users are more focused on his muscle-filled shirtless body.

"I very much appreciate @ChrisEvans' most recent Instagram Story. Abs for days," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, others zoomed in their eyes to the actor's tattoo-covered lower abdomen.

"Am I the only who had no idea that #ChrisEvans has tattoos???" one follower commented.

"Was anybody gonna tell me that Chris Evans has this much tattoos or was I supposed to discover that tonight and gasp so hard I choke on my own saliva," another one added.

"HE LITERALLY LOOKS GODLY! THE TATTOOS! THE ABS! THE CHEST! CHRIS EVANS YOU DO THINGS TO ME!" a Twitter user commented, adding a drool and fire emoji.

In a 2014 interview, Chris Evans opens up about his thoughts on tattoos in general.

"I really like tattoos, but the problem is, when you wear a short-sleeve shirt in a movie, that's an extra hour in the makeup chair. So, it's not worth it," Evans told Maude Garrett in "The Hot Hits Live From LA."

"I'm all for tattoos, but just somewhere they can be hidden," he added.

That explains why all his tattoos were just on his muscular torso instead of showing it off all over his broad arms.

While fans are acting as if it is the first time they saw the actor's tattoos, it could be recalled that in 2018, his fellow "Avengers" star Robert Downey Jr revealed that all the Avengers actors got matching tattoos. That includes Rober t himself, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

"Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo," Robert Downey Jr told Entertainment Weekly.

"And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo," he added.

The "Iron Man" actor explained that the matching tattoo was Scarlett Johansson's idea and Evans was the first to jump in the concept and had it done in New York.

"Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it. And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre," he added.

