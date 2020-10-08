Kristen Stewart Reveals True Feelings Over Portraying Princess Diana

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a filmmaker is set to create another epic biography about the ever beautiful and one of the iconic women in the world, Princess Diana.

According to Deadline, the upcoming Pablo Larraín film will be called "Spencer." The movie described by Pablo as a "fairy tale upside down" will focus on a controversial weekend in Diana's life that said to have awakened her about her marriage with Prince Charles.

It is set to reimagine the Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day that the Princess of Wales spent with the Royal Family's Sandringham estate.

Along with the announcement is the revelation of casts, naming Kristen Stewart to play the main character.

The 30-year-old actress rose to fame after her breakout role as Bella Swan in the "Twilight" franchise in the late 2000s. A few months after landing the role of Princess Diana, Kristen opens up about how she feels about playing a world-renowned personality.

Struggling on Princess Diana's Accent

In a recent interview with InStyle, Kristen revealed that she is very nervous about playing the part, but already in the process of preparing herself for such a prominent portrayal.

The actress admitted that she is particularly pressured on getting Diana's iconic British accent.

"The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular," Kristen said.

"I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach," she added.

Aside from Princess Diana's speaking manners, the "Charlie's Angels" actress revealed that she has been dedicating her time to familiarizing herself with Diana's background and journey as a member of the royal family.

"In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie," Kristen explained.

"It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana-I want to know her implicitly," she added.

Kristen also confessed tha for the longest time in her acting career; this is the first time she's been excited to play a part.

Not Fit For The Role?

When it was announced that Kristen would play Princess Diana's role, people have mixed reactions. Many fans criticized the actress of choice and said that the team should have gotten a British actress to better play Diana's role.

"What's Kristen Stewart gonna do when she plays Princess Diana? Stare at the characters intensely and wear heavy eyeliner?" one Twitter user wrote.

"But Princess Diana was always smiling. What's gonna happen with Kristen Stewart cause she really doesn't smile," another one added.

"Spencer" director immediately addressed the backlash and explained that the team chooses Kristen not only because she is one of the great actors in today's generation, but also because she could offer the one thing that the character craves for, and that is the sense of mystery.

"Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need," Pablo explained.

The team will start filming by mid-January and expected to be a much-awaited entry for the virtual Cannes Market.

