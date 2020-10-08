Simon Cowell Return: Host Celebrates 61st Birthday In Recovery

Roughly two months since the electric bike accident that broke his back, Simon Cowell is said to be having a speedy recovery in time for his 61st birthday.

The famous "America's Got Talent" judge got the best birthday gift he could ever ask for, and that is to be in vigor health and be able to get back in the limelight as soon as possible. As he celebrates his birthday on October 7, 2020, an insider revealed that Simon Cowell is on his way to have a big comeback on screen.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a source revealed that Simon is in stable condition after tough back surgery.

"He knows that he really dodged a bullet and could easily be paralyzed or worse dead," the source said.

"So, he is counting his lucky stars and is very happy that he is able to enjoy this birthday at home in Malibu, and it is as calm as it can be," the source added.

Despite missing some of AGT's major events, Simon is still grateful that he gets to enjoy his recovery period with his 6-year-old son, Simon. The source also revealed that the young man has been helping his father during his recovery.

"He is loving that Eric is actually a big help around the house and getting things for his dad throughout his recovery. Whether it is something like a drink or food or a book, Eric is really stepping up and helping out," the source continued.

"[Simon] loves that he can hang out with his son a lot more. That is definitely a silver lining to it all," the source added.

Fear of Missing Out

Although the music mogul gets to spend quality time with his family, the insider claims that Simon is still devastated that he doesn't get to have much airtime in AGT's season 15.

"Simon was disappointed that he had to miss AGT and the finale. He loves being a part of the show, and he can't wait to be back next season," the insider explained.

"If quarantine and COVID wasn't happening, it would probably be worse, and his fear of missing out would really be out of control," the insider added.

The source also claims that Simon will indeed have a big onscreen comeback, which will probably be accompanied by a big interview.

Recovery Status

As per Simon Cowell's recovery, the source said there is still much work to be done before he ultimately gets back on his feet. As of now, he is taking one step at a time with rehab and relaxation.

In early August 2020, the news broke that the notorious talent show judge was rushed to the hospital after an electric bike accident. Simon was reportedly testing a new bike with Eric and partner, Lauren Silverman, when the accident occurred.

The AGT judge has broken his back and had to endure a six-hour-long surgery.

READ MORE: Chris Evans Surprises Fans With Another Controversial Instagram Photo

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles