Macaulay Culkin Fights COVID-19 With Iconic' Home Alone' Mask

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, many people are raising their face mask game to the next level. Instead of settling for the generic surgical face mask, they opt to wear stylish face covers to suit their personality and fashion sense.

Some go for statement masks while others choose to splurge on branded and designer brands that will match their OOTD (outfit of the day). Despite the health crisis, some people still find humor and use the "new normal" necessity to bring laughter to other people.

Just like Macaulay Culkin, who recently surprised his fans by wearing one of the most clever face masks, this pandemic has invented.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 40-year-old actor shared a photo of himself wearing a face cover that paid tribute to his iconic 90s film, "Home Alone."

It could be recalled that back in 1990, Macaulay Culkin played the iconic role of Kevin McCallister, who was left all alone at home while his family went on a grand holiday. Kevin's quirky tricks to escape the burglars trying to take advantage of him alone made a huge impact on viewers and skyrocketed Culkin's career as a child star.

After almost three decades, fans still see Culkin as the clever young boy who outwitted the "bad guys" several times and survived to be home alone at a very young age. That is why when the former child star pulled off an iconic face mask as protection against COVID-19, many could not help but felt nostalgic about their all-time favorite movie.

In the photo shared with his 1.1 million followers, Culkin sported a cloth face mask with a printed picture of Kevin McCallister's mouth wide open as both hands are against each cheek. It was Culkin's famous pose for the Home Alone's movie poster. Culkin also widely opened his eyes to match McCallister's iconic pose.

"Just staying Covid-safe by wearing the flayed skin of my younger self," Caulking wrote alongside the said photo.

The actor even used an Empire State Building lego formation on the background to have an extra nostalgic effect.

"Don't forget to wear your masks, kids," he added.

Aside from the 280,000 likes on the photo, fans expressed how much they like Culkin's face mask and could not help but remember the good all times.

"Oh, this is fantastic! You definitely win the Face Mask Award. Everyone can go home now," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Those were the days, buddy, when your family left you home alone, lol!" another one added.

Meanwhile, others begged Culkin to reveal where he got the printed face mask as they also want one for themselves.

One fan mom commented: "Omg!!!! My son is the biggest home alone fan, and he's only 7!!! I legit need this mask for him!!!!!"

"I must get my son one of these! He always reminds me of the younger version of you," another one added.

"Stop it right now, where can I get this mask? (PS I named my dog Kevin MacAllister," comedian Krystyna Hutchinson commented on Instagram.

