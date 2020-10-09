Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner Gets Into Big FIGHT in KUWTK -- Sisters React Live!

Another explosive catfight started in "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," and this time, it was between the younger siblings Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

This is probably one of the intense altercations between the two sisters, but being the Kardashians, they know when to kiss and make-up.

Kendall and Kylie's Hilarious Reaction

In the recent episode of their long-running reality show, both Kendall and Kylie live-tweeted with fans as they shared some hilarious reactions.

One fan shared a GIF with young Kendall and Kylie slapping and kicking each other inside the car, with a caption: "Lost footage of what was going on in that car just now."

Kylie retweeted the post and wrote, "pretty accurate." Meanwhile, Kendall replied, "Lmao! actually tho!"

Sisters Fight Over a Jumpsuit

The altercation started during their family vacation at Palm Springs, California when the resident model had no party outfit to wear. Being the big sis, Kourtney told her to choose anything she wants from her stuff.

To her surprise, the Victoria's Angel supermodel saw the Kylie Cosmetics founder wearing the brown jumpsuit that she was planning to wear, which left her furious.

In one scene of "KUWTK," Kendall was heard complaining, "Everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f--- she wants." She later accused her younger sister of "ruining" her night.

The mother-of-one then mentioned in the confessionals that she did not "really know what's going on" with the outfit and was unaware that Kendall would borrow the same clothes.

"I didn't know that it was assigned for Kendall, or if it really was or not," Kylie explained. "But I brought a big baggy t-shirt and a bikini, so this was really the only thing I could wear."

When Corey Gamble Gets Involved

Fast forward to the family's night out at the drag bar. After calling it a day, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, left in the same vehicle.

Kendall then gave her address to Kylie's driver so they could drop her off; however, Kylie refused to take the model home, saying that it was out of the way.

"Why would I drop you home, Kendall? I'm not going to go through the city to drop you home," Kylie shared.

In one scene, Kris, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim overheard the argument through a phone call. The Kardashian matriarch and the older sisters heard a lot of screaming, with Kendall even yelling at Gamble.

Kendall accused Kylie of putting her "heel" into her neck, to which she replied: "That's because you f-king slapped me!"

Moreover, the business executive was dragged into the drama after the supermodel claimed that Gamble cursed her during the catfight.

In the confessionals, Kylie defended her mom's boyfriend and explained that it was just between her and Kendall.

"All I remember Corey doing is [trying] to break us up. I don't really feel like this fight is about Corey. I feel like this is between me and Kendall, and I know Corey wants the best for us," she recalled.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner later admitted that it was all "miscommunication" that got a little bit out of hand.

