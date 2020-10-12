Very Disappointing: Pete Davidson Gets Real About JK Rowling Scandal

"Saturday Night Live" returned this month, but the show came back not only to draw laughs.

On Saturday, Pete Davidson sat down for a conversation on SNL's "Weekend Update" segment wherein he turned the atmosphere into a serious one.

The usual light and funny program turned into a hot seat-like show after Davidson brought up JK Rowling's controversies again.

Over the summer, Rowling made headlines after voicing out her controversial comments on transgender rights. For what it's worth, "Harry Potter" lead cast Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson showed disapproval toward Rowling's statements.

"Transgender women are women," Radcliffe said. "It's clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

This time, Davidson joined in and expressed disappointment on Rowling's comments.

"It really hurt. I have a close connection to those movies," the 26-year old comedian said. "I even look like Dobby the house elf, if he became a TikTok rapper."

Pete even asked his co-host, Colin Jost, what happened to Rowling that pushed her to say those things. Furthermore, he mentioned how the author can create a fantasy series but "cannot wrap her around" Laverne Cox.

As an avid fan of Rowling's books, specifically the "Harry Potter" series, Davidson has several Potter-inspired tattoos all over his bodies.

But after what happened, he pledged that he would never get another Potter tattoo ever again. Davidson dropped another bomb as he suggested that the "Fantastic Beasts" films were the worst thing Rowling created.

"No discrimination there, those films harmed us all equally," he jokingly exclaimed.

Apart from Davidson and "Harry Potter" stars, several Hollywood celebrities also condemned the 55-year-old author.

Eddie Redmayne, Jameela Jamil and Jonathan Van Ness were among those celebrities who offered support for the LGBTQ community following Rowling's comments.

What Did JK Rowling Say About LGBTQ?

In June 2020, the author invited criticisms after posting a series of tweets that degraded sex and gender, especially LGBTQ.

"If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction," Rowling wrote. "If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

She even posted an online op-ed article titled "Creating a More Equal Post-Covid-19 World for People Who Menstruate." Alongside the post is a cheeky caption asking her followers what they should call people who menstruate.

In response to this, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) slammed the author's claims. The group retweeted a statement posted last December that says, "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling."

This issue caused Rowling to lose most "Harry Potter" fans. According to former Potterheads, they cannot tolerate the author's transphobic mind.

They compared her to Rick Riordan, who is also famous for his "Percy Jackson" series. The only difference is that Riordan, unlike Rowling, is not transphobic.

