Will Robert Downey Jr. Return as Iron Man in 'Spider-Man 3'?

Marvel Studios knows how to surprise everyone with its movies. This time, will the company make the effort to bring back the beloved Robert Downey Jr. in "Spider-Man 3"?

Earlier this week, a photo on Reddit from a user named u/Arsenio3 emerged, hinting that the production of the upcoming Spidey installment is already underway.

Although no concrete details have been released yet, more surprising news about "Spider-Man 3" keep on emerging.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter published an exclusive article regarding Benedict Cumberbatch appearing in the film as Doctor Strange.

The report said that the actor will be the newest mentor of Holland's Peter Parker. It is worth noting that the position previously belonged to RDJ's Tony Stark and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

Furthermore, the news outlet confirmed that Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange. Among the character's powers are levitation, teleportation and time travel.

Such news is shocking -- and very intriguing -- to think that Cumberbatch never appeared in "Homecoming" and "Far From Home."

With his appearance, some fans are assuming that he might bring back Spider-Man in one of the universes where Stark is still alive. To recall, "Far From Home" also contained a lot of tributes to Iron Man.

Every movie in the MCU with Cumberbatch's character truly brings excitement to the franchise. This opens the possibility that Tony Stark is still alive in another lifetime.

If that is the case, people might really see Robert Downey Jr. in "Spider-Man 3."

In addition, Cumberbatch is also scheduled to begin filming his "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." Still, like "Spider-Man 3," details about the movie and whether RDJ will appear in it remain to be confirmed.

However, one of Marvel's executives hinted that fans might see Mr. Stark again soon.

Will Mr. Stark Make Parker Feel Good Again?

In the ReelBlend podcast, Anthony Russo opened up about the possibility of Marvel bringing back the "Dolittle" actor to one of the phases of MCU.

"We've always said this, and we've believed this. Stakes have to be real. If they are not real, then you know... the audience's emotional investment in those moments, with those characters, and the narrative is contingent upon them feeling like there's something to be lost," Russo shared.

If Marvel could find one perfect moment to share at least a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr. in "Spider-Man 3," it would truly be a heart-wrenching reunion for all.

Is Doctor Strange There for Other Reason?

Cumberbatch's character will not join the threequel for nothing. In fact, aside from Iron Man, his appearance may help explain why Electro is returning in "Spider-Man 3."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro, who appeared in the Andrew Garfield-led film, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Whether Cumberbatch's character will only show Electro, there is still nothing wrong in hoping for a different outcome for Iron Man, right?

