Adele Receives Backlash After Hanging Out With Chris Brown

Adele is a strong independent woman who can hang out with whomever she likes. But it British pop star recently made some eyebrows raised after she reportedly partied with fellow singer Chris Brown.

According to reports, the 31-year-old R&B singer visited Adele's West London during the wee hours of the night. Based on the photos obtained by "The Sun," Chris Brown was wearing a casual ensemble as he parties with Adelle.

He was seen wearing a wool jacket with striking colorful patches on top of a white shirt paired with jeans. Chris Brown finishes his look with a green Los Angeles baseball cap and face mask to protect him from contracting coronavirus.

A source told the news outlet that the "With You" singer arrived at Adele's house party late at night.

"It was all a bit cloak and dagger. He arrived in the middle of the night and didn't leave until around 2 am," the insider claims.

"He arrived in huge, blacked-out cars, with plenty of muscle surrounding him," the source added.

But Adele and Chris Brown's recent outing is purely platonic as they are both romantically related to other people. Chris was earlier spotted in Notting Hill with rumored girlfriend, Gina Huynh, who appeared to join the singer at Adele's soiree.

On the other hand, Adele is being linked to rapper Skepta, who is one of Chris Brown's close pal. Earlier this month, a source close to Adele claims that the duo is spending more time together and has developed a special connection.

Chris Brown's return to London came after he was banned from visiting the United Kingdom for a few years. It was rooted back in 2009 when he pleaded guilty of felony assault charges filed by his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna.

After completing his probation in 2015, the ban has been lifted, and he is now free to visit the UK whenever he wants.

Previous Hangouts

It is not the first time that Adele and Chris Brown hang out together as friends. Their most recent outing together was during Drake's 33rd birthday bash.

Chris and Adele met at the 2013 Grammy Awards. They exchanged a pleasant conversation, and the soul singer even tweeted about meeting Adele.

"Pleasure to meet you, Adele. I heard your words, and that's all that matters. Thank you for speaking truth," Chris Brown wrote.

Twitter Reacts

Despite having a harmless and unromantic outing together, Adele still received a backlash for entertaining Chris Brown. Some fans took to Twitter to express disappointment on why an outspoken women's right advocate like Adele would entertain a womanizer like Chris Brown.

"I love Adele so much. Do you love Adele? I love Adele, but I do not love this," gossip blogger Perez Hilton said in a TikTok clip.

"First of all, we're in the middle of a pandemic. And secondly, Chris Brown? Irresponsible, gross, and I would tell that to her face," he added.

"I'm quite disappointed to find out Adele has had Chris Brown at her house. I'm also disappointed he was even allowed in the country," one Twitter user wrote.

"Sorry, the minute I hear @Adele hangs around with @chrisbrown the women beater is the minute I lose my interest in her tbh. Maybe untrue thou so we shall see," another one added.





