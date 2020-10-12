Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About Being Nicole Richie's Assistant

Before Khloe Kardashian reached her current fame and status, she once worked for Nicole Richie as an assistant.

Years ago, Richie hired Kardashian as her assistant soon after becoming famous through "Simple Life."

During that time, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" did not exist yet, so Khloe needed to stay behind Richie's shadow.

Now, on the Emergency Contact podcast, the youngest of the Kardashian trio revealed the experience she had to go through while working with Richie. She also tried to recall when she first met Simon Huck, the podcast co-host.

"I was Nicole Richie's assistant and you were Jonathan Cheban's assistant and we met five faces ago," Kardashian said -- with "five faces" referencing the plastic surgery allegations thrown at her recently.

Per the KUWTK star, she went to the same school with Richie and became best friends as they grew up.

So when the 39-year-old TV personality starred in "Simple Life," she thought that Nicole needed some help as much as she needed a job.

Because of this, she worked for Richie as an assistant, although Khloe mentioned that it was not too long.

At the same time, even her sister Kim Kardashian-West, worked as the assistant of Richie's co-star, Paris Hilton.

Currently, Khloe and Nicole are not that close anymore. Despite that, they still have a special relationship as former colleagues.

Kardashian Letting Go of KUWTK

Aside from talking about Richie and "Simple Life," Khloe also discussed about her family saying goodbye to "KUWTK."

On the same podcast, the "Revenge Body" host spoke candidly about the end of their family reality TV series.

Per Khloe, the news made her sad, especially since she has been doing it for 15 years. However, they only had a two-week break during those times, which made the set-up exhausting.

"We're all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap. ... It's hard because I'm not good with change, but that doesn't mean I don't need a break," Khloe went on.

She also disclosed how the decision left everyone devastated. The 36-year-old star even spent a day with Malika Haqq, explaining that she is also part of KUWTK.

Although they are closing the long-running series, Khloe sees it as another opportunity to open another. And for her, it is not the end for the family.

Last month, Kim announced that the E! series will say goodbye after 20 seasons.

"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," the KKW Beauty mogul wrote on Instagram at that time.

Furthermore, Kim also thanked the viewers who watched their everyday lives for 14 long years. No one in the family disclosed why exactly they chose to end the series.

However, a source told Us Weekly that the clan members reportedly feel like they are already rich enough without the show. In addition, as they are now business people, they can earn money without facing too much hassle.

