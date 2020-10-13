Piers Morgan Drops Harsh Criticism of Kanye West for Breaking COVID-19 Protocol

Kanye West received some scathing remarks from Piers Morgan after allegedly failing to observe COVID-19 protocols during his visit to the U.K.

A few days ago, the "Famous Light" singer jetted to London with 7-year-old North for the fashion week, and at the same time, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS launch.

Although Ye and her eldest daughter left the U.S. without the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star, the duo dropped by at two Selfridges stores in London to visit the debut of Kim's new collection.

"Look who popped up at Selfridges for our major Skims launch," the Kardashian-West matriarch said in a video, as she posted clips of Kanye and North making rounds during the store opening.

The Grammy Award winner was rocking a cobalt blue oversized shirt, tucked in black leather pants, while her daughter wore his recently released campaign merch that says "Vote Kanye."

Piers Morgan Slams Kanye West

Unfortunately, his visit to the U.K. was criticized by people, including the "Good Morning Britain" host.

In one episode of his syndicated weekday morning show, the 55-year-old presenter blasted the presidential hopeful and called him a "disgrace" for breaking quarantine rules and wandering around London.

"It's a disgrace that Kanye West can walk around London with no quarantine when everybody else has to quarantine, who does he think he is? We see Kanye coming into London, he's in the U.S. one day, flying into London the next," Morgan said, per Mirror.

Morgan also stressed that his action might cause negative implications to other tourists and "young people" for not taking the quarantine protocols seriously.

"It causes incredible resentment. That's why so many young people in particular go, 'well, if they're not going to do it, neither are we."

Britons Criticize Kanye West for Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Aside from the British presenter, social media also lashed out at the father-of-four and questioned the government's action regarding West ditching the 14-day rule.

"@metpoliceuk Could you please tell me what enforcement action is being taken against Kanye West who flew into the U.K., didn't quarantine for 14 days and went all over London attending events? Why should we follow the rules if celebs don't? What are you going to do about him?" one user wrote.

Another one went to point out that Ye used celebrity status to skip the quarantine: "Sound how Kanye West can fly into London without any quarantine because he's famous."

Besides breaking the quarantine, the iconic rapper and North were also seen attending the show without wearing face masks, which is considered an essential protective gear during pandemic.

"Ok how can Kanye West and his daughter be allowed into U.K. and walk around London with no masks or quarantine as the USA is on the quarantine list of countries not on travel corridor!! Is it one rule for one then!! He shouldn't be here," another critic shared.

According to the U.K. government's official website, travelers should undergo "self-isolation" and "must not leave" the quarantine facility or their place for 14 days.

"When you arrive in the U.K., you must travel directly to the place you are staying and not leave until 14 days have passed since you were last in a non-exempt country or territory. This is known as 'self-isolating.' The 14-day period starts from the day after you leave a non-exempt country or territory."

West or any of his representatives have yet to comment on this issue.

READ MORE: 'Emily in Paris' Phone Case: The TRUE Story Behind the Viral Accessory, Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles