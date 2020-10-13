Ellen DeGeneres Scandals Causing Harm and Humiliation to Portia de Rossi?

Friends of power couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are reportedly worried about the latter.

Many have seen the 62-year-old daytime darling being exposed as a mean person and a toxic boss in the past few months.

Her reputation was also tarnished after she was rocked by charges of a toxic work environment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" behind the scenes.

However, one tabloid believes that de Rossi may allegedly engage in self-destructive behavior once more following her wife's scandals.

According to the National Enquirer, all of DeGeneres' embarrassments are allegedly making a massive impact on her wife.

Friends of de Rossi are said to be afraid that she might relapse as a result.

"The pandemic and Ellen's negative media exposure are high-intensity psychosocial stressors, a bad concoction for Portia's sobriety," Dr. Judy Rosenberg told the outlet.

"A collapse can be just around the corner," she added."

The tabloid's source added, "Portia has managed to keep it together for six years, but this could push her over the edge."

However, Gossip Cop determined that the story is entirely false. Portia de Rossi is doing just fine.

Portia's eating disorder

In 2010, Portia de Rossi was on "Good Morning America" to talk about her decades-long battle with eating disorders.

She revealed that she would starve herself and eat only about 300 calories daily.

De Rossi revealed that she started this excruciating diet since she was a young girl.

"I would starve myself daily, and then binge after the job was over. And that was just the diet I returned to every single time I needed to lose weight," she revealed.

At 12 years old, Portia de Rossi made a name for herself as a successful model.

"From that age, I learned that what I looked like was more important than what I thought, what I did, and who I was," she said.

"I think when your self-esteem is based on how you look, you're always going to be insecure."

At that time, Portia de Rossi revealed that she did what she had to do "to be professional" and "make sure that I kept working."

2014 rehab stint

In 2014, It was reported that Portia de Rossi checked into a rehab facility for alcohol and substance abuse.

According to a source who spoke to In Touch, her marriage troubles to Ellen DeGeneres waswhat drove her to indulge in her addictions.

"Portia hadn't been happy for a while and was drinking and isolating herself," the source shared. "And Ellen confronted her."

"Portia lost it and blamed Ellen for driving her to drink because of her controlling ways and said she wasn't in love with her anymore."

DeGeneres then reportedly was crushed and yelled at her wife to get out.

Despite the alleged fight from years ago, DeGeneres and de Rossi are still together now.

Portia speaks out for Ellen

Just when criticism was mounting on Ellen DeGeneres, the actress defended her wife.

This was after a social media campaign called for DeGeneres to step down from her show following reports of the toxic workplace for employees behind the scenes.

She took to her Instagram to say, "I Stand By Ellen."

She added, "To all our fans, we see you. Thank you for your support."

