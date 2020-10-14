Cardi B Topless: Rapper Breaks Silence For Accidentally Posting Explicit Photo

Cardi B recently made headlines and became an instant trending topic on Twitter after having a lavish 28th birthday celebration, complete with a brand new Rolls Royce gift from her estranged husband, Offset.

But after a presumably enjoyable and drunken night, the "WAP" hitmaker once again made news after posting a topless photo of herself on an Instagram Story entry.

After a few minutes, Cardi B immediately deleted the photo that showcases her breast and all its glory. She then addressed the explicit photo saying that she accidentally posted it.

The rapper took full responsibility for leaking her topless photo and said she is not planning to take legal action against anybody because it was her fault.

"I did not posted (sic) no story about me suing nobody...nobody to be sued for. It was my f*ck up...sh*t happens," Cardi wrote on her IG stories.

After the Instagram drama, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to Twitter and spoke up about the photo mishap.

In the voice memo that she posted, Cardi could be heard saying: "Lord, why the fuck you have to make me so fuckin' stupid? Why? Why, why, why?"

But instead of burying herself from regret and anxiety over a leaked photo, Cardi B encouraged herself to shrug it off and go on with her day.

"You know what? I'm not even gonna beat myself up about it. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I'm gonna eat my breakfast and then I'm gonna go to a party. Because I'm not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I'm not. I won't," Cardi said.

The mother-of-one also noted that it is not the first time people got a glimpse of her private part since she used to be a stripper before making it in the music industry.

"It is what it is. Sh*t happened. Um, f*ck it. It's not even the first time. I mean, I used to fuckin' be a stripper, so whatever. Ay Dios Mio," she concluded.

Meanwhile, fans are quick to cheer up Cardi B and defend her from people spreading the explicit photo and creating memes out of it.

"The only issue I have with Cardi B topless photo is how y'all are responding to it. Breasts come in different shapes and sizes (including the nipple & areola), don't make fun of Cardi's then ask why women are insecure about the little things," one fan wrote.

"Girl, it's not like we ain't seen them before. It'll blow over-F*ck these people who got something bad to say about it. Your titties are beautiful and perfectly normal. I know not all press is good press. But you are trending right now. High on the list too. Use this to promote," another one added.

Meanwhile, the accidentally leaked photo also resulted in the body positivity movement. The hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi encourages both men and women to show off their breasts without a sexual context.

