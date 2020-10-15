New Mom Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms Giving Birth To Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj is one proud momma!

The "Superbass" hitmaker, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, just confirmed that she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child.

In her recent Instagram post, the 37-year-old rapper showed off the postcards she received from famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Winnie Harlow, and Beyonce, who welcomed the "Starships" rapper to motherhood.

The exciting part is, she also revealed the gender of her baby.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in Love with my son. Madly in Love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world," she wrote.

Earlier this month, People cited that she had already given birth to her first child, though she never confirmed any of the news.

Nicki Minaj Receives Overflowing Love Amid Surprising News

The "Pills N Potions" rapper received celebratory messages from fans and friends from the industry.

"Dancing Wth The Stars" Season 29 contestant and actress Skai Jackson wrote, "Congrats, Nicki," while fellow rapper Ms. Banks posted, "Awww Congrats on your Lil boy Nick."

Meanwhile, "Superstar" rapper Milan Christopher welcomed Minaj's little bundle of joy.

"Congratulations - we all have been waiting so patiently for you to have your little bundle of joy. Love you and miss you! & congrats again!"

On the other hand, her loyal supporters, which she calls "Barbz," flocked to Twitter to congratulate Nicki Minaj for welcoming her baby boy.

"THE QUEEN @NICKIMINAJ BREAKING THE INTERNET I ( WE AKA BARBZ ) LOVE TO SEE IT and CONGRATS, MY QUEEN, ON YOUR BABY BOY she literally birthed roman and the new king of rap!" one fan wrote.

Moreover, an individual expressed her excitement over the music icon's surprising news.

"The fact twitter has crashed on both the day Nicki Minaj revealed she was pregnant and the day she revealed the gender.... baby Minaj really might be the second coming of Christ."

In February, rumors sparked that the "Bang Bang" hitmaker is pregnant with her first child; however, it wasn't until July that speculations were put to rest after Nicki confirmed the news through a stunning maternity photoshoot.

Shot by the famous photographer David LaChapelle, the award-winning artist looked like an ethereal goddess as she wore a silver headdress paired with a sheer white gown while showing off her baby bump.

In another Instagram post, the female rapper thanked her fans for the continued support as she donned an embellished two-piece swimsuit paired with sky-high heels.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," Nicki wrote.

Prior to this, the Trinidadian-American singer-songwriter previously expressed her desire to have her own family and kids in the future.

"In 2022, I'll definitely be married, and I'll definitely have my two children," she told Complex in 2012. "OK, I might have three."

At the time, Minaj mentioned how she wanted a baby boy since she had a close relationship with her younger brother and felt like it was her real son.

"And boys, they're just so, I don't know... My heart just melts when I see them," she added.

