Is Demi Lovato Dating Mod Sun After Engagement Fail? The TRUTH!

2020 has been a roller-coaster ride for Demi Lovato.

After her highly publicized breakup and engagement mishap with Max Ehrich, the former Disney alum is now rumored to be dating musician Mod Sun.

The news came after the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker and the 33-year-old artist were spotted getting cozy inside a black SUV, just three weeks after her split with "The Young and the Restless" actor, per The Sun.

Moreover, the duo was also seen grabbing for a quick bite at the In-and-Out store in Los Angeles.

Real Score Between Demi Lovato and Mod Sun

However, it appears that the 28-year-old pop star is giving her heart a break and wants to focus on herself more. Page Six confirmed that the "Camp Rock" actress and Mod Sun are just friends.

In addition, E! News noted that nothing is going on between Lovato and the "Psycho Smiles" rapper.

A source told the publication that the former Disney star is "still healing" and is not ready for a serious commitment as of the moment: "She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama. She isn't looking to date right now and is still healing."

Furthermore, the outlet explained that the two have known each other for a while and are "just hanging out for now."

Who Is Mod Sun?

The Minnesota-born artist is a talented musician, author, painter, and poet.

Before diving into the rap scene, his background is more post-hardcore metal bands. In fact, he played as a drummer for two bands, namely, Four Letters Lie and Scary Kids Scaring Kids.

Interestingly, Mod Sun is said to be close pals with Machine Gun Kelly. Both he and MGK have recorded a track called "Sublime" in 2016.

The "I Remember Way Too Much" rapper is not new when it comes to dating high-profile stars, though. He and Bella Thorne reportedly got engaged in 2018 and secretly got married shortly after.

Unfortunately, the pair have broken up after their 15-month relationship.

In a previous interview with TooFab, he mentioned that he "got engaged, married, and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood."

Mod Sun later confirmed that he was referring to the former Disney star and explained that the two never filed the paperwork to make things legal despite the ceremony and exchanging of vows.

Max Ehrich Dating Sonika?

It seems that Demi Lovato is not the only one trying to move on and heal from the traumatic breakup.

Multiple reports cited that the 29-year-old Ehrich is dating "American Idol" alum Sonika Vaid.

Although she did not directly confirm their status, the Massachusetts native told E News how she met Ehrich and shared that they are both "hanging out and having fun."

"I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night, and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together," Vaid shared.

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato have called off their wedding two months after being engaged last July.

