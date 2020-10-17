Rejected? Willow Smith Shares Heartbreaking Thoughts About Black Community

Willow Smith spoke candidly about how she and her brother, Jaden Smith, felt ignored by the black community.

As an African American, Willow revealed that they felt unwelcomed in the black community while growing up since they were "too different."

During Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," the 19-year-old singer opened up to her mom and revealed the struggles she and her brother have faced in the black community.

"With the African American community, I kind of felt like me and Jaden were shunned a little bit," she said during the Facebook Watch series.

She then recalled how people reacts whenever they saw her or her brother. Per Willow, the black community looked at them like they were too different or too weird.

"Even some of our family members, I would feel they thought we're too different," she said of their upbringing.

Willow further shared that some family members made her feel pressured as well.

Currently, the siblings are famous for their gender-bending styles and free attitude. They began adapting such looks in 2010.

During that time, Willow shaved her head while Jaden began wearing dresses and heels.

Public Criticizes Jada's Parenting

While Willow and Jaden struggled to fit in to the black culture's normal framework, their mother also faced backlash because of it.

According to Jada, people called her out because of her parenting. In return, she just reminded herself that there was nothing wrong with raising her children uniquely.

"The thing that I had to consider was that they weren't raised typically and I think for, especially our community, it was something new," Jada said.

She also revealed that they gained more condemnation when Jaden got older and began wearing a skirt. Some people questioned whether her son is a typical Black man or not.

Despite the disapproval they had to endure, Jada said that it is more important for her to support her kids. The way Willow and Jaden express themselves is truly unique, but it does not mean there is something wrong with them and how she raised the twp.

"Even in the community, we create stereotypes around ourselves and it's something that we, as a community, really have to learn how to let go of. I know that people felt like it's dangerous," the Smith matriarch said.

In the end, she told the viewers that she understands where people's fears come from. But she later added that her children's self-confidence is the same element that helped her survive.

Amid these encounters, some people still acknowledged the family's efforts, especially in promoting mental health.

Before Willow's "Red Table Talk" appearance, the singer joined her family to receive the Bring Change To Mind's 2020 Legacy of Laughter Award.

"Bring Change To Mind," a non-profit group founded by Glen Close, aims to help people end the stigma and discrimination surrounding topics like mental illness.

This year, the Smith family has been recognized for their "longstanding and charitable contributions to the world."

