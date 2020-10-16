Kourtney Kardashian Faces Massive Backlash For Promoting Kanye West

Kourtney Kardashian is the first Kardashian-Jenner clan member to publicly back Kanye West in his presidential campaign. However, she garnered backlash instead of support.

Ever since Kanye expressed his desire to run for President, no one in the Kardashian-Jenner family--even his wife--has ever shown direct support to him.

However, Kourtney broke that and shared a post about the president-wannabe.

On Thursday, the Poosh founder took a snap of herself while wearing a "Vote for Kanye" hat.

"My favorite coming next slide," Kourtney captioned the surprising post.

She then promoted Kanye's campaign merchandise by including a link to an article on her website. Netizens can have the "best voter merch" hat for $40.

However, her business mind caused her to face backlash in return.

Kourtney's Endorsement Drew Criticisms

After the 41-year-old posted the photos on her Instagram Story, netizens were quick to share them again on Twitter to criticize her.

"So Kourtney is endorsing Kanye for president? I have to say I'm disappointed," one Twitter user said. "Thought she was the sane one in the family."

Another one wrote, "[Kourtney] touts herself as a person who wants a kinder, cleaner, better world for her kids but is recklessly promoting a Vote for Kanye which = a vote for Trump. She knows the reach of her platform tshe [sic] should know better."

For what it's worth, the Kardashians have been avoiding discussions surrounding Kanye's presidential campaign.

The rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West, only low-key endorsed him by retweeting his first campaign announcement in July. She only added an American flag emoji on the post.

Since then, she refused to speak more about the campaign and tackled her husband's mental health instead.

Is Kanye Serious About His Campaign?

Although he clearly has fewer supporters compared to President Donald Trump and Joe Biden's, he was still able to get a surprising approval from various states.

He also hired a firm, Let the Voters Decide, to grow his approval rate.

Moreover, in a report posted by Forbes, it was pointed out that West has no chance of winning in 2020. When asked if he is only running a spoiler campaign to hurt Democratic nominee Biden, he replied: "I'm not going to argue with you. Jesus is King."

However, a few hours later, the rapper seemed to have shifted his mind again and tweeted, "the goal is to win."

Despite his desperation to win the presidential election, Mental health and media experts told Insider that Kanye's decision to run as President is nothing but a fruit of his bipolar disorder.

It remains to be seen how Kanye West will affect the upcoming presidential election. However, the voting results will certainly be intriguing, especially if he'll be able to get a lot of support from the states he is qualified in.

