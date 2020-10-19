Kanye West Makes Damning Accusations Against SNL

Kanye West was the only person not laughing on Saturday's "Saturday Night Live" episode.

The long-running comedy show took a jab at West's 2020 presidential bid.

In the sketch, Kenan Thompson played an interviewer for a made-up morning talk-show "Your Voice Chicago," who talked to different characters played by guest host Issa Rae and Ego Nwodim.

Issa's character insisted that she would only vote for candidates that were Black.

This was in reference to her comments she made at the 2017 Emmy Awards, where Issa said she was "rooting for everybody Black."

"For too long, our people's voices have not been heard. It's our duty to stand together and take our power back," she said in the sketch.

Towards the end of the sketch, Issa Rae revealed one black candidate she wouldn't be voting for.

When Kenan asked who her presidential choice was, between POTUS Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and the rapper, Issa responded, "Kanye? F him!" along with an eye roll.

On Sunday morning, the 43-year-old award-winning rapper hit back at the show and Issa Rae on Twitter.

He believes that SNL is "using black people to hold other black people back."

The "Jesus Walks" rapper also said that he would be praying for Issa Rae, "praying for her and her family."

"I know that the twenty years of service that I've paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful," he added.

West also included a screenshot of a Google search for Issa Rae.

Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv — ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020

Kanye West's presidential campaign journey has been a rollercoaster ride.

A few weeks before the November elections, Kanye West released his first presidential campaign ad calling for Americans to vote for him on their ballots.

He said in the ad, "We as a people will revive our nation's commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer."

West has been using faith and prayer as part of his presidential slogan.

"Through prayer, faith can be restored. We, as people, are called to a greater purpose than ourselves."

He added in the ad, "We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift each other -- our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together."

When he announced he would be running for president in July, Kanye West had encountered some errors in getting his name on different state ballots.

Though he could get his name in a few states, he is, unluckily, not qualified in Virginia and Arizona.

According to official Federal Election Commission documents submitted last month, West also took out $6 million from his net worth to spend for his presidential campaign.

Before deciding to run for president, the "All Of the Lights" rapper was initially endorsing President Donald Trump for another term in the White House.

But in his Forbes interview in July, he said he was taking the "red hat" off.

Meanwhile, Democrats believe that the rapper's presidential run to sway votes from Democratic presidentialnominee Joe Biden.

