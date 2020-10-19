Chadwick Boseman Final Film: Netflix Drops Trailer for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Chadwick Boseman fans rejoice! The late actor will be gracing the silver screen one more time--or one last time--for the movie "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The trailer of the movie, which he would be starring in alongside Viola Davis, has already dropped.

Two months after his untimely and unanticipated death, Boseman's intense talent and screen presence would be expereinced once more.The last project he worked on would be gracing Netflix.

The first trailer of the movie can be watched below:

The movie is a highly anticipated adaptation of playwright August Wilson's well-loved 1982 work. The play, and its subsequent film adaptation, will revolve around the "Mother of the Blues," Ma Rainey, as she strives to resolve tensions between her and her band (which started during a recording session held in 1927 Chicago).

While the plot seems incredibly interesting, all eyes would be on Chadwick. It would be hard to forget that the actor delivering his acting prowess for this show is now gone--without some sort of announcement of his illness first.

The dearly departed talent can be seen throughout the trailer as Levee, a hungry young trumpet player that has no shortage of new ideas for Ma Rainey and the whole band.

Chadwick Boseman's Death

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" is Chadwick's final movie role after he tragically passed away from cancer. His acting talent has already been confirmed and validated in larger-than-life movies such as "42," "Marshall," and "Black Panther."

It's quite painful to think that he died in a four-year long battle with colon cancer when it was precisely four years ago when he was introduced as the enigmatic Marvel character. It just means he was able to continuously deliver on his acting roles even though he was battling a complicated and painful disease, which he ultimately died from. He was just 43.

After his death, several fans and friends came forward to share how unbelievably talented and kind the actor was. He had gone out of his way to help many even if he was personally suffering. Specifically, his "Ma Rainey" cast members and co-workers greately mourned his loss.

"He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career," said a rep for Denzel Washington, who produced the "Ma Rainey" movie, in a statement. "God bless Chadwick Boseman."

Elated Fans

Viola Davis, most known for her role in the Netflix series "How to Get Away with Murder," also announced the dropping of the trailer.

Is there anything more real than the blues? Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by George C. Wolfe and based on the play by August Wilson is coming to @Netflix on December 18. pic.twitter.com/c26OkZrN8S October 19, 2020

Fans are elated. Some commented on Viola Davis' tweet of the trailer that they could not wait. Naturally, some pointed out that it would be quite bittersweet to watch it with Boseman gone.

It's going to be bittersweet watching this. Looks like an excellent production ️️ — Rachael Rendle #Mnáwesome (@RendleRachael) October 19, 2020

So exciting. Very Bittersweet — Rebekah Briffa (@BBekah4) October 20, 2020

Boseman's death has touched many. Fan or no fan, knowing the actor delivered immense work while silently battling a disease no one wants to have is enough to make people respect the kind of man he was. Those who knew him personally, family and co-stars, are naturally pained more than they could imagine.

