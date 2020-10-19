Halsey Shocks TikTok Fans With Shaved Head [VIRAL VIDEO]

Tired of her hair maybe, Halsey just shaved them all OFF.

The singer debuted a beyond daring new 'do on TikTok on Monday in a video that has a background music usually used by many to reveal new haircuts.

The "Eastside" singer appeared on the video with a long brown wig so fans did not immediately know she was going to reveal something so drastic. But when she flipped her head, a buzzcut was unveiled. Probably knowing people around the world are reacting in chorus with "She DIDN'T!!'," the singer captioned the clip with "i did it."

She added a grimacing emoji to show fans that just like everyone else, she's not so sure about her haircut.

But fans certainly supported the new look. Many took the time to comment on the clip on how much they love the shaved head. In fact, they now nicknamed her "Baldsey."

"WE LOVE BALDSEY," one person commented in all caps, while another positively gushed about the look: "Ugh it looks absolutely amazing."

Halsey and Hairstyles

Halsey is not one to stick to boring hairstyles though. She constantly changes it up.

It appears, though, that she can carry all types of hairstyles like a true blue chameleon. The "Without Me" singer had already tried every hairstyle in the book, from braids to wigs and straight to curls.

Moreover, it's certainly not her first time to go bald either. Back in 2015, she also shaved off her hair, which was at the time, colored blue. She was trying to send out a powerful message by going bald then, though.



"Hair has also been a big indicator of racial issues in my life," Halsey, who is biracial, told Nylon in 2016 in reference to her decision to go bald. "It's one of the ultimate symbolic struggles for women of color. Shaving my head was important to me because I needed to be able to prove that I could still love myself if I did it."

Halsey on Being a Drama Magnet

It's not really that unusual of a thought for Halsey to want a shaved head. Right from the start, fans can see she is different--and indifferent to others' opinions on what female stars should look like. It can be remembered that in an interview with The Guardian, Halsey said she is disappointed with the whole lot of female musicians in the scene today.

Few would say that out loud, but she did.

Why is she disappointed? According to her, she is sure nobody wants to be her friend because she is very outspoken about issues. For instance, she is one of the most vocal on the past comments about women made by ex-Grammy president Neil Portnoy.

According to Halsey, female musicians veer away from her because they think she is a drama magnet. She is not denying that and she no longer cares if other women are bothered by it. "I'm drama by association. I put myself out there with my peers; I don't know if people really ever wanted to do the same with me. So I stopped wasting my energy."

