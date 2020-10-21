Liars? Kardashians Receive Damaging Claims From Fans for Gaslighting

Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family are on the receiving end of a major backlash for their social media activities, particulalry those that allegedly manipulate their followers.

Earlier this year, the "royal family of America" disclosed that their long-unning TV series will come to an end.

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" has been airing for 14 years, but it only hit rock bottom when the family members became internet-famous.

The family matriarch, Kris Jenner, became the face of the latest issue of WWD's sister publication, Beauty Inc. She disclosed during her interview that the internet is the reason why they are closing the curtains of the show.

"When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms. The world has changed," she said. "Now there are so many, the viewer doesn't have to wait three or four months to see an episode."

Although they realized that they can grow more on the internet than the series, their fans recently called them out for gaslighting and lying to them.

Why Netizens See Kardashians as "Liars"

For the past few months, the Kardashians--especially Khloe--became a hot topic due to the claims of plastic surgery.

Netizens launched a thread online wherein they shared their thoughts about how the family's images appeared to be edited.

On Reddit, one user pointed out that the Kardashians have an issue with gaslighting. According to the critics, the family is manipulating the information they post online.

On top of that, several people suggested that the Kardashians lie whenever they claim that they never underwent plastic surgeries or edited their photos.

"I think if they are selling a lifestyle, diarrhea drinks, waist trainers, appetite suppressing 'candy', [sic] skincare then yes [sic] you should disclose all the work you have gotten done," one user responded. "Its [sic] a lie to say I got this body by working out and using these products."

Another user also brought up the new images of Kylie Jenner and Khloe, whose photos are believed to be the most edited among others.

Fans "Concerned" About Their Faces

The clan members have always denied rumors that they underwent procedures and surgeries to enhance their physical features.

However, their fans themselves noticed that something was wrong with their faces several times.

For instance, the third episode of "KUWTK" Season 18 titled "Date My Daughter" became one of the most-talked-about in the series. The 39-year-old KKW Beauty mogul visited Scott Disick and helped him prepare before his speaking engagement.

Although their conversation helped their viewers, many fans noticed Kim's face and said that "something was wrong with it."

A thread on Reddit dedicated to the KarJenners got active because of it after users shared what they felt upon seeing Kim's look.

"Kim is normally a very beautiful person, but good god does she look strange here," one user replied to a post with a screenshot of the scene. "A whole lotta blackfishing and too many invasive procedures going on here and it made me feel super uncomfortable to watch."

Meanwhile, Khloe has also denied several times that she used heavy photo editing to give herself "a new face."

For fans, there is nothing wrong with the way they want to improve their appearances. However, gaslighting is a different topic to deal with.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Recalls Scariest Moment During 2016 Robbery in Paris

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles