Dolly Parton Spending MILLIONS Worth of Plastic Surgery For 75th Birthday?

Is Dolly Parton treating herself to a plastic surgery binge to celebrate her 75th birthday?

The country queen is said to be ready to splurge about $2 million for a complete head-to-toe cosmetic surgery in a grand last hurrah to celebrate a special milestone in her life.

Though Dolly's birthday is not until January, sources told Globe magazine that she intends to "wow" the world with her new look while parading her holiday album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," as well as her Netflix film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square."

According to their source, "Dolly can't wait for people to get a load of her, and they'll never believe her age."

They claimed that Miley Cyrus' godmother wants to tweak everything in her body and is planning to get Botox, facelifts, and fillers.

This would also include improved breast augmentation, some booty-boosting injections, liposuction, and many more.

"Dolly won't be sparing any expense with the surgery. She'll get the best of the best because let's face it, and she has the money."

As of 2020, Dolly Parton has a net worth estimate between $500 million and $600 million. It only means that $2 million is not that big for her.

Globe's source further revealed that the 74-year-old singer would probably get plastic surgery "more than she'll need."

"But it'll guarantee that anything she gets done will be taken care of for the rest of her life," the source claimed.

Dolly Parton for Playboy?

The blonde bombshell had her trademark breast size reduced in 2004 due to agonizing back pain.

Now, Globe's insider said she's going to have to tweak it once more, especially if she's planning to pose for Playboy magazine in honor of her birthday.

The insider tattled, "It's been a while since she went in for the works, and she feels it's long overdue."

They also mentioned how the singer's legacy is not just based on her music, but also her "remarkably ageless looks."

Meanwhile, Dolly told BBC Radio 5 to confirm that there is some truth behind that rumor.

"I just might do it," the "9 to 5" singer admitted. "If I can do it in good taste and they want it, we'll do it along with a really good interview inside."

Dolly first graced the cover of the iconic magazine in 1978.

Plastic Surgery Delights

The "Jolene" hitmaker has been open about her plastic surgery, and it shows in the numerous transformation she had for years.

She boasted, "If I see sagging, dragging or bagging, I get it sucked, tucked or plucked."

However, despite her numerous transformations, Dolly admits that she does appear "artificial" but believes "totally real."

"My look is really based on a country girl's idea of glam."

The "Island in the Stream" singer also admits that she's "not a natural beauty" but can always "enhance it."

"Whatever it takes, I do. I try to make the most of everything."

Rumors Busted

Though Dolly Parton is an icon known to love plastic surgery, the $2 million head-to-toe plastic surgery cost is absurd.

Gossip Cop reported that Globe's article is bogus.

But we still might see Dolly on the cover of Playboy soon.

