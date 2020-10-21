Prince Harry, Meghan Markle FINALLY Explain What Their Jobs Are Since Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed like they have a lot on their plate since their royal exit. But nobody knows precisely what they have been doing.

Until now.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex focus their efforts on spreading digital space experts' word to everyday users.

Recently, the 36-year-old little brother of Prince William revealed what he and his wife are doing as they work on their newest venture, Archewell Foundation.

Speaking to Time magazine editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, Prince Harry shared, "What our job is, especially throughout these conversations, is to get people to the experts and for them to explain how what is happening in the online space is affecting the world."

The dad-of-one added, "It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations or groups."

Prince Harry said that the digital space is becoming a global crisis, a crisis of hate, misinformation, and a health crisis.

He also explained how he and the former "Suits" star are putting themselves in the debate focused on social media.

Though he admitted that he and Meghan are not experts on the field, they can "convene the experts" who can help alert the people and make them aware of this problem.

Seven months outside the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to launch their non-profit organization.

In September, Meghan Markle explained her vision of their organization at Fortune's Most Powerful Women summit.

"Part of our focus with the Archewell Foundation is just to ensure that we are helping foster healthy positive communities - online and off - for our collective well-being."

In addition to the summit, the Sussexes also became part of a recent online discussion for the Time 100 Talks series.

The 39-year-old Los Angeles native explained why they started to shift their attention to the cyber world.

Meghan is known to have many causes close to her heart, including female empowerment and climate change.

But now, she and her husband reportedly realized "that we can continue to champion these things that we're passionate about."

She added how they could continue to do the work to make a change while helping people, communities, and environments that need it the most.

"Which at this point right now we see in a large way as a lot of what's happening in the tech space."

She said that it's almost like you're taking lesser steps forward then more steps back if you can't identify the problem.

Meghan also outlied the implications of a toxic online space, saying that it isn't just a technology problem, nor its mental health or emotional well-being problem.

"This is a human problem. And that's what's happening to all of us online is affecting us deeply offline."

The Duchess of Sussex knows precisely what she's talking about.

In a podcast interview early this month, Meghan revealed that she is 2019's most trolled person in the entire world.

She spoke in reference to being pregnant with her first son, and people online and offline had a lot of negative things to say about her, despite not seeing her because she was on maternity leave.

"I don't care if you are 15 or 25; if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health, it's so damaging."

