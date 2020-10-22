Ellen DeGeneres Is Trending Again, But for a Different Reason

New chapter, new hairstyle? At least that is what Ellen DeGeneres is implying.

The controversial talk show host has a new hairdo, which got people talking because it has been so long since she had any style apart from her signature pixie haircut.

Slicked Back Ellen DeGeneres

This week on her show, she debuted a slicked back hair style that had her fans reacting on social media.

Changing up a 'do often means out with the old and ugly.

Naturally, fans take this as a sign that the host and comedian is wanting, more than anything else, to move on from the ugly scandal 2020 has placed her in.

Some said the hairstyle looks a lot like the style her own wife Portia de Rossi sported for a while back--for years.

In 2019, she tried to update her hairstyle, but it was not as drastic as this one since it was only a change in the shade of blonde she has.

"When you have short hair, you have to color it often, cause my hair grows really fast. So I'm constantly coloring it, so it always looks different when you watch the show - sometimes it's a different tone," she shared at the time while showing a blonder-than-normal hairstyle, per People.

Check out the new hairstyle here.

Bye Bye Scandal

The new hairstyle makes her look sleeker and neater.

Some said it's the transformation she just needs after the months she had gone through. This hair change comes just weeks after she spoke up about the allegations of workplace toxicity thrown at her.

For months, she was being called mean and toxic by the show's staff, and random reports of bullying of guests also surfaced. She stayed verbally silent until "The Ellen DeGeneres" show came back on air for a new season.

In a six-minute opening monologue in the Season 18 premiere of her talk show, she said sorry to everyone that was affected by things she did not really know anything about.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation," the comedian began. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

She then said she was placed in a tricky situation because she was dubbed as the "Be Kind Lady" for years. Being known as that kind of person means she's hindered from expressing human emotions and thoughts that may come off as rude and mean. She said that as a normal human being, she can get anxious, frustrated and impatient.

Ellen DeGeneres, however, said she's working on all her flaws: "I am a work in progress," she concluded.

The speech garnered mixed reactions, with some still saying she's being tone-deaf and trying to lighten up the allegations against her. Maybe a new hairstyle is another attempt on her part to convince people that she's changing.

