No Joke! Jared Leto's 'The Joker' Set To Make Grand Return

The drama surrounding Zack Snyder's "Justice League" movie would not cease. Things seem to become weirder by the day, and now the weirdest news of all has broke out.

According to a new report, Jared Leto will be appearing in the director's cut of the 2017 superhero team-up as Joker once more. The movie is set to reach HBO Max in 2021.

As reported by Hollywood Reporter, Leto, who played this well-known Batman villain in the movie "Suicide Squad" in 2016, is now joining the still ongoing reshoots for the new Justice League cut.

What Joker will do in this movie is not clear. Joker did not have a major role in most live-action DC films. In "Suicide Squad," even though his take on the villain role was remarkable and even controversial, Leto himself has only appeared in a few scenes.

Some have reported that his role in the film was cut down after it was already filmed, earning the actor's ire, but this just means the role can be done away with and the whole movie will still be fine. Joker was also referenced in "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey" since he was Quinn's love interest in the past.

Joker himself, however, did not appear on the movie.

Snyder's Take on Justice League Will Be Controversial

Because of this Joker news, many said that Snyder's version of "Justice League" will be controversial and unique.

Some said this news is actually perplexing to hear, especially for fans who'd rather see the movie just adhere to to the orginal versions of the "Justice League."

According to the Verge, since it now appears that Snyder is going to be using the reshoots for his own cut of "Justice League" so that a host of new characters and a unique storyline can be introduced, the film certainly would be so different from its earlier versions.

It would also be nothing like the final theatrical cut that director Joss Whedon finished back in 2017.

Zack Snyder left the production of the "Justice League" movie to the hands of Joss Whedon after a personal tragedy. His daughter died by suicide back in 2017, which has prompted Snyder to take a step back from his work and devote his time and attention to his family.

After a version of the film, completed by Joss Whedon, was released to lacluster reviews, fans started to petition Warner Bros. to release Snyder's original version of the Justice League.

Fans' requests were met earlier this year when Warner Bros. announced that Snyder's "Justice League" would be shown in HBO Max next year.

Reports on what fans can expect from it have emerged, sometimes giving contradictory and conflicting news.

Originally, it was reported that the new "Justice League" cut will not contain reshoots with the original cast. Later, there were several reports the original cast such as Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher will return in October for reshoots.

This Joker news, however, is another one of these head scratching moments.

